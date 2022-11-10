Mariah Carey Rings in the Holidays with New Primetime Holiday Special, 'Merry Christmas to All!'

Mariah Carey is doubling down on 'Mariah season' with a new two-hour holiday special called Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

Featuring performances of all of Carey's holiday hits, the primetime show will air on CBS and Paramount+ Dec. 20. CBS Mornings first announced the news of the Sony Music Entertainment co-production, which was filmed at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden.

The global superstar, 52, has reigned as the queen of Christmas over the years thanks to her 1994 record-breaking hit "All I Want for Christmas is You."

In 2019, the tune reached No. 1 during its 25th anniversary year. Last year, the holiday hit earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs retrospective. Recognized as the best-selling female artist of all time, Carey has sold more than 200 million albums throughout her career.

The holiday season has always been special for Mariah — which for her begins the day after Halloween.

"It's Time," Carey wrote in a Nov. 1 Twitter video announcing her start to the holiday season, which opens with the singer dressed as a scowling, smirking witch in a vinyl one-piece jumpsuit and riding an exercise bike.

Her cackling and slightly evil-looking character then morphs into festive Mariah dressed in a one-piece Santa suit on top of a reindeer amid a winter wonderland.

Carey then makes it official by adding the hashtag "#MariahSZN" for "Mariah Season" on her post.



Carey opened up about why Christmas is such an important time for her in a 2020 interview for Elle, where she described it as "maybe the one time I got to breathe for a second."

"After I kind of emerged from my first relationship-slash-marriage [to Tommy Mottola] I created the Christmases that I wanted to have," she told the magazine, adding of her troubled childhood, "A lot of very bad stuff happened to me when I was 12. But also, there is the spirit of that kid, that fighter who doesn't give up, who does embrace who she is, even though the world didn't understand that from my point of view."