Mariah Carey Announces 25th Anniversary Reissue of 'My Favorite' Album, 'Butterfly', with 8 New Tracks

Mariah Carey is throwing it back to 1997.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a video announcement on Instagram highlighting a special 25th anniversary edition of her sixth studio album, Butterfly, which Columbia Records released on Sept. 16, 1997.

"#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25 … minutes … since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album 🦋 Starting 9/16 ❤️," Carey, 53, wrote in her post's caption.

The video, which shows clips from music videos from the album's songs and is set to Butterfly's fourth track, "The Roof (Back In Time)," teases eight new bonus tracks from the album's recordings, 4K versions of music videos for "The Roof" and lead single "Honey," as well as a documentary about the making of the "Honey" music video.

The Butterfly anniversary celebration will also include videos of the pop star's '90s-era performances , plus vinyl and cassette-tape versions of the album. New merchandise, plus further surprises yet to be announced, will also be released starting Friday, according to Carey's video.

The announcement received some high-profile reactions on Instagram. Actor and writer Dan Levy simply left an exclamation mark as a response to the post, while Andy Cohen wrote, "My favorite," regarding Butterfly.

"The BEST 🦋🦋🦋," Kerry Washington wrote in a comment.

Butterfly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on Oct. 4, 1997, and stayed on the charts for 55 weeks. As of Thursday, the most popular streaming song from the album, "My All," boasts over 80 million lifetime streams on Spotify.

The album helped popularize a now-fixture in pop music of pop singers collaborating with rappers and hip-hop artists on the same track, according to Essence.

Mariah Carey. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Back in April, MasterClass debuted Carey's course on "how to use the voice as an instrument" featuring lessons on singing, songwriting and production — as well as a new take on "The Roof," featuring R&B singer Brandy.

Carey's unique approach to MasterClass saw her coach 43-year-old Grammy winner Brandy through a collaborative, re-recorded version of the fan-favorite track, which Carey considers better than the original version from Butterfly.

"Brandy and I both loved the original background vocals arrangement of 'The Roof' and decided we wanted to update it," she told PEOPLE of the collaboration in April.

Carey added, "I really believe it's surpassed the original and I can't wait for you all to hear it!"