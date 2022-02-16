"Valentine's Day marathon continues. Hour 23!" Mariah Carey captioned an Instagram selfie of herself and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey and BF Bryan Tanaka Extend Valentine's Day as Ex Nick Cannon Drops Song About Her

Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka aren't done celebrating Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, the hitmaker, 51, shared a selfie on Instagram, which shows her snuggling up to Tanaka as they keep the love festivities going.

"Valentine's marathon continues. Hour 23!" Carey captioned the sweet post, adding a red heart emoji.

Tanaka, 38, and Carey started dating after she separated from Australian billionaire James Packer in 2016. The couple met in the early 2000s when Tanaka was Carey's backup dancer.

Carey and Tanaka's romantic moment comes after the singer's ex-husband Nick Cannon released a new song about her, titled "Alone." Carey and Cannon were married from 2008 to 2016 and share twins Moroccan and daughter Monroe, 10.

The emotional song samples "Love Takes Time," a track from his ex-wife's self-titled debut album, released in 1990. According to a press release obtained by PEOPLE, the song is said to be an "ode" to the hitmaker and "describes" Cannon's feelings "about Mariah and their split."

"This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day… I had to come Raw from the heart on this one. #Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone," Cannon tweeted.

"First off, I'm gonna say I ain't got nothing but love for ya," Cannon sings in part. "Nothing but love/Imma stay away, I ain't trying to f--- it up for ya/I keep my distance, stay in my lane/Cause I know you got a man, it's a little too late."

In the song, which can be fully heard on YouTube, Cannon suggests that the relationship ended for the best.

A source recently told PEOPLE Carey and Tanaka's relationship is strong. "Mariah is really happy," said the source. "He's always doting on her and they have a great time together."