Mariah Carey Celebrates as 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Tops Billboard Hot 100: 'We Did It'

Mariah Carey’s Christmas wish may have just come true!

The pop star’s holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 for the first time since its 1994 release.

“We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋” Carey wrote on Twitter in celebration of her major milestone responding to Billboard’s tweet announcing her accomplishment. The singer shared a photo of her tweet on her Instagram as well, using grateful hands as her caption: “🙏🙏🙏.”

Other stars including Chance the Rapper, Ryan Reynolds and Kelly Ripa showed their support by commenting on her joyous post. “Deserved every year for 25 years! Congrats GORGEOUS!⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” Ripa wrote. Chance the Rapper and Reynolds commented with emojis “💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾” and “🙌🙌🙌🔥” respectively. Andy Cohen liked the photo. Billboard also commented on the photo, writing “Congrats! 💯❤️🎅🏼.”

Carey’s fan favorite song landed a spot in the top 10 for the first time in December 2017. It rose to No. 3 in 2018 and has now climbed to No. 1, making it the first holiday song to top the chart since “The Chipmunk Song,” by The Chipmunks, in 1958.

Image zoom Mariah Carey The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

The singer celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 1994 release of her album Merry Christmas by making an appearance on the latest episode of Billy on the Street on Monday. The music icon and Billy Eichner went for a stroll through New York City and quizzed people at random on popular holiday song lyrics and more.

Participants won everything from menorahs to Christmas trees topped with the Glitter soundtrack for answering questions correctly. Carey even created a Hanukkah bush out of a broken Christmas tree along the way.

During her Billy on the Street appearance, Carey unveiled that she wrote “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in about 90 minutes.

The song has topped Billboard’s Streaming Songs list for two consecutive weeks. It spent a week at No. 1 for streaming last holiday season as well. The track is also leading the Digital Song Sales chart. Carey is set to release a documentary titled Mariah Carey Is Christmas: The Story of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ to give an inside look at the song’s creation.

First released in October 1994, Carey’s holiday record is the most successful Christmas album of all time, selling 15 million copies worldwide. This year, the album was re-released with newer songs like “Oh Santa!” and “The Star” along with other remixes.