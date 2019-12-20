Mariah Carey Just Released a New 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Video — Featuring Her Kids!

Santa Claus came early for Mariah Carey fans!

Twenty-five years after her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" lit up the airwaves, the legendary singer dropped a new music video for the popular holiday tune late Thursday night, titled, “All I Want for Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True Edition).”

As compared to the original, which featured a muted montage of low-key home video footage, the updated, sparkling version starts with a little girl who gets a glimpse of Santa Claus on the street before eventually spotting Carey, 49, in a decked-out store window.

The pop star is dressed in a fitted Santa suit while posing as a mannequin among stuffed animals and nutcrackers, who come to life when she begins to sing.

The little girl then magically walks through the glass and another door to join Carey and her friends in a winter wonderland celebration, featuring candy cane dancers and ice-skating Santas — plus plenty of close-ups of the chanteuse looking stunningly festive.

Other seasonally appropriate scenes show Carey rocking angel wings and a sparkly red dress featuring a high slit and plunging neckline. The singer also leads a band of wind-up soldiers in a dance number, sporting her own sexy sequined band uniform.

And for an extra-special surprise? Carey and ex Nick Cannon‘s 8½-year-old twins, Moroccan Scott and Monroe, make an appearance, busting a move alongside the other kids in the video. Monroe is dressed in a Santa-inspired dress that perfectly matches her mother’s, while her brother keeps it casual in blue jeans and a red hoodie.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” recently made headlines when it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, landing at No. 1 for the first time since its 1994 release.

On Monday, Carey responded to Billboard‘s tweet announcing her major milestone accomplishment and said, “We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋.”

The singer shared a photo of her tweet on her Instagram as well, using grateful hands as her caption: “🙏🙏🙏.”

“When it first came out, it was more of a gradual thing,” Carey recently told PEOPLE about the track’s success. “It was popular, but it didn’t have what it has now.”

“I feel like people have grown up with the song and it’s become a part of people’s lives in terms of the way they celebrate the holidays,” she added. “That makes me feel really proud as someone that loves Christmas so much.”