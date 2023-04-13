Mariah Carey Reacts as 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Is Inducted into Library of Congress Registry

Mariah Carey is feeling honored for her latest achievement.

The music icon, 54, was full of gratitude as she reacted to her holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" being inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry on Wednesday.

Calling the honor "incredible," Carey shared a one-minute clip of a video call between herself and the Library of Congress' chief communications officer Roswell Encina on Twitter to celebrate the moment.

"I'm honored beyond belief! I definitely did not even imagine this would happen when writing and recording this song! Thank you so much Ms. Hayden and the @librarycongress 💝🦋," the singer, who is often dubbed the "Queen of Christmas" captioned the congratulatory video.

During the call, Carey said that people ask her all the time if she knew her festive holiday tune would be as popular as it has become, which she said she did not.

"This is major and this is so gratifying to me as an artist, as a songwriter of course," the mother of two said. "You can't come up with this."

"I wasn't sitting there writing lyrics like, 'I'm going to be … in all these places and my songs are going to mean something to people every Christmas.' I had no idea," she continued. "I just wrote from my heart what I wanted, so thank you so much for including me in this incredible company and the whole situation."

The 1994 holiday track is among 25 iconic recordings that have received the honor in 2023. Others include John Lennon's "Imagine", "Flashdance…What a Feeling" by Irene Cara, Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" and Madonna's album Like a Virgin.

Explaining the reasons for selecting "All I Want For Christmas Is You" on its website, the Library of Congress wrote, "The song was first released in October of 1994, but, now, almost like Christmas itself, the song comes back again and again; it continues to chart every year. In fact, each year since 2000, the song has even charted higher than the year before! 'All I Want…' has now gone 12 times platinum and is the best-selling holiday song ever recorded by a female artist."

Carey's latest achievement comes about after the five-time Grammy Award winner — who refers to birthdays as anniversaries — celebrated turning 54 by jumping into the ocean late last month.

In a video shared on both her Instagram and Twitter, Carey could be seen leaping off a boat into bright blue waters in a hot pink wetsuit as she held onto her sunglasses.

The star was then filmed diving headfirst while already in the water, before popping back up with a huge smile on her face to float on her back.

"Celebratory splash at 3:27 on 3.27! 🦋🍾🎉🌊," Carey captioned the social media post.