Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 Yet Again

Many have holiday traditions: caroling, Elf on the Shelf, putting up the tree. And while Mariah Carey's traditions are a bit tougher to achieve, she still manages every year!

On Monday, and for the fourth year in a row, Carey's 1994 holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 — after first doing so in December 2019.

Billboard announced Carey's achievement when revealing this week's charts, which also sees the inclusion of Christmas tunes such as Brenda Lee's "Rockin Around the Christmas Tree" (No. 2), Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock" (No. 3), Burl Ives' "A Holly Jolly Christmas" (No. 4), and Wham!'s "Last Christmas" (No. 9).

"All I Want" first hit No. 1 on the charts in December 2019 — just in time for the holidays — before doing the same in 2020 and 2021. Dethroning Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" from the top spot on the charts, Mimi's Christmas classic became the first song to lead the charts for three different runs, Billboard shared, before now boosting that record to four charting runs to the top.

Her hit now also marks the longest span of time between a song's first week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and its latest week — from Dec. 21, 2019 to this current week. And with it now being the ninth total week of "All I Want" topping the charts, Carey continues to expand the song's record for the most weeks at No. 1 for a holiday hit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"All I Want" is, quite literally, the gift that keeps on giving for Mimi. Last December, Carey got a special present under the tree when she earned the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Diamond Award for the song — making it the first holiday single to ever receive the coveted award.

"The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions," Carey, 52, said in a press release at the time. "It blows my mind that 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' has endured different eras of the music industry. The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I'm so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you."

Carey also posed for a tree-side selfie with her latest trophy then, captioning the photo on Instagram with "Diamonds are a girl's best friend 💎❤️."

Holiday season for Carey doesn't just mean charting success, either, it also means tour! Over the weekend, her daughter Monroe joined Mom on stage at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for a special performance of the classic hymn "Away in a Manger."

The heartfelt moment was part of Carey's Merry Christmas to All show Friday, when she and her 11-year-old daughter sat surrounded by Christmas decorations and delivered the hymn. Carey looked into her daughter's eyes throughout the performance and gave her a sweet kiss as she walked offstage.

In a video circulating Twitter of the moment, fans can also be heard cheering on Monroe — twin sister of Moroccan, both of whom Mimi shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.