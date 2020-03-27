Mariah Carey Kicks Off Her 50th Birthday Celebrations by Recording a New Song

Image zoom

Mariah Carey celebrates life anniversaries, not birthdays — and this is a milestone one!

The singer, who turned 50 on Friday, shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram to let the Lambily know that she is practicing social distancing and recording at her home studio amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Starting 327 with a new song 🎙💖 #stayhome,” Carey captioned her photo.

The mom of two’s most recently released single was the theme song “In the Mix” for ABC’s Mixed-ish, which debuted in September 2019.

Carey’s boyfriend Bryan Tanaka also honored the star on her special day with a throwback photo of the couple along with the hashtag #HappyAnniversary. The dancer started the #AlwaysBeMyBabyChallenge on TikTok as a way for fans to celebrate his girlfriend’s hit song and big day. “I hope you learn this and share it for Mariah’s special anniversary day! 3/27,” he wrote on Instagram.

Katharine McPhee, Jennifer Hudson and more famous friends shared their loving messages in the comments section of Carey’s latest post. “Happy anniversary, you ageless beauty! Looking so fresh-faced here!” wrote McPhee, who recently covered Carey’s hit “Hero” in a tribute to healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, Carey also gave a shout-out to her fellow music colleagues who share March birthdays. “Happy anniversaries to all my super talented fellow Aries!! ❤️❤️ Cheers!!! 🥂🥂 @chakaikhan @arethasings @dianaross @eltonjohn @celinedion @fergie @ladygaga,” she wrote along with some of her favorite photos with the late Aretha Franklin as well as Diana Ross, Elton John and Chaka Khan.

Carey has previously mentioned that she has strong feelings about the correct way to refer to her birthday, which she prefers to call her anniversary. “I don’t count years but I definitely rebuke them… I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling,” she said in a 2014 interview with Observer.

Last year, Carey spent her big day getting doused in silly spray by her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

