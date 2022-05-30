Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Are Engaged: Source
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are set to tie the knot!
The couple is engaged, a source confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Reps for each have not commented.
The actress, 27, had fans wondering if the Bleachers musician, 38, may have proposed when she was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler at the Cannes Film Festival last Wednesday. Qualley was in France for the premiere of her latest film, Stars at Noon, in which she stars alongside Joe Alwyn. The movie tied for the Grand Prix at the festival.
Antonoff and the Maid star began dating last summer, having first been spotted kissing in New York City in August 2021. The two went public with their romance earlier this year, making their debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in early March before attending the Critics' Choice Awards — where Qualley's show was up for best limited series — together days later. She later shared a few photos from their evening with the caption, "Date night."
RELATED: Maid Star Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Share Intimate Kiss at 2022 Critics Choice Awards
In April, Qualley supported Antonoff at the 2022 Grammys, where he was up for album of the year for his work on Taylor Swift's Evermore. Ahead of the ceremony, he was announced as producer of the year, non-classical, for his work on Taylor Swift's "Gold Rush," Lana Del Rey's Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Lorde's Solar Power and more.
Antonoff has dated Lena Dunham and Carlotta Kohl, while Qualley was previously linked to Nat Wolff, Pete Davidson and Shia LaBeouf.
- Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Recalls His Most 'Surreal' Behind-the-Scenes Experience with Vecna
- NASCAR Driver Austin Dillon's Life on and Off the Track Profiled in Reality Series — Watch Trailer
- Kaley Cuoco Isn't Currently on Board for Another Flight Attendant Season: 'The Plane Has Landed'
- Drew Baldridge and Wife Katherine Expecting First Baby Together — See the Sweet Photos!