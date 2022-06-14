Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Spotted for the First Time Since Engagement During NYC Stroll
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley enjoyed a stroll through New York City on Saturday!
The outing comes just weeks after news that the actress, 27, and the Bleachers musician, 38, are engaged.
Qualley wore a patterned cropped sweater with black shorts and a jacket while Antonoff kept in casual in jeans and gray sweatshirt for their walk in the Big Apple.
In May, a source confirmed to PEOPLE the couple of nearly a year is preparing to tie the knot.
The Maid star also shared a series of photos on Instagram showing her engagement ring while cuddling with their fiancé, writing, "Oh I love him!"
Qualley was first spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her hand at the Cannes Film Festival in May, which led fans to wonder if Antonoff had popped the question. During the festival, she attended the premiere of her latest film, Stars at Noon, which tied for the Grand Prix, alongside her costar Joe Alwyn.
She and Antonoff began dating last summer, and they were first spotted kissing in New York City in August 2021.
The pair made their debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March. They also posed together at the Critics' Choice Awards — where Qualley's show Maid was nominated for best limited series — the same month.
The actress shared a series of snaps from the event with the caption, "Date night."
In April, Qualley showed her support for Antonoff at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where he was up for album of the year for his work on Taylor Swift's Evermore. At the ceremony, he won producer of the year, non-classical, for his work on Swift's "Gold Rush," Lana Del Rey's Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Lorde's Solar Power and more.
Antonoff has dated Lena Dunham and Carlotta Kohl, while Qualley was previously linked to Nat Wolff, Pete Davidson and Shia LaBeouf.