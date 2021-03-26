"A couple hours after leaving the studio, we all texted each other and said some version of, 'Wait ... I think I love this?' Saxe said of the track available exclusively on Amazon Music

Maren Morris and JP Saxe Release Acoustic Version of 'Line By Line': 'Lyrics Just Poured Out of Him'

Maren Morris and JP Saxe have done it again.

On Friday, the dynamic duo released an all-new Amazon Original acoustic version of their song "Line By Line," which made its initial debut on Jan. 13.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Morris, 30, opened up about collaborating with Saxe, 28, on the tune.

"Writing this song with JP was so inspirational," the country star said in a statement. "We started messing around with the idea and lyrics just poured out of him, I was blown away."

And the pop star had similar sentiments.

"The day we wrote 'Line By Line,' a couple hours after leaving the studio, we all texted each other and said some version of, 'Wait ... I think I love this?'" Saxe revealed in a statement. "This version of the song is more like what we heard that first night and we wanted you to hear it too."

maren Morris and jp saxe Image zoom Maren Morris, JP Saxe | Credit: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

The tune is a sweet love ballad filled with heartwarming lyrics.

At one point in the duet, Morris and Saxe sing together, "Love too big for a love song / If I tried to sum it up I know I'd get it wrong / Sometimes if it don't sound right / I apologize, I just said it 'cause it rhymed / Four chords, three minutes, you never fit in it / So I just take you line by line / Ooh / I'll be writing about you for the rest of my life / Line by line."

The new release comes just two weeks after both stars were nominated for Grammy Awards at the 63rd Annual Show on March 14.

jp saxe and maren Morris Image zoom Maren Morris and JP Saxe cover art | Credit: Missing Piece Group

Hitmaker Morris was up for the best country song award for her fan-favorite "The Bones." Meanwhile, Saxe and his girlfriend Julia Michaels, 27, were jointly nominated for song of the year for their smash hit "If the World Was Ending."

Though the collaborators did not win at this year's show, Morris has been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards and won once. Saxe's nomination marked his first-ever Grammy nod.