Marcus Mumford's Mom Learned About His Childhood Sexual Abuse Experience Through His New Single

"Like lots of people — and I'm learning more and more about this as we go and as I play ['Cannibal'] to people — I was sexually abused as a child," the Mumford & Sons frontman recently told GQ

By
Published on August 10, 2022 07:35 PM
Marcus Mumford's Mom Learned About His Childhood Sexual Abuse Experience Through His New Single
Marcus Mumford. Photo: Dana Scruggs/GQ

Marcus Mumford is opening up about a traumatic experience.

Fresh off the release of his new solo single "Cannibal," the Mumford & Sons frontman spoke to GQ Hype for a cover story interview about his experience with childhood sexual abuse and how it inspired the song's lyrics.

Mumford, 35, recalled creating the song last year, and his mother — who lives next door to him, wife Carey Mulligan and their two children — overheard the "rhythm and melody" through the walls and asked for a proper listen.

"I can still taste you and I hate it / That wasn't a choice in the mind of a child and you knew it," the musician sings on "Cannibal," which he told GQ was inspired by the sexual abuse he endured as a young boy.

Marcus Mumford's Mom Learned About His Childhood Sexual Abuse Experience Through His New Single
Marcus Mumford. Dana Scruggs/GQ

"Like lots of people — and I'm learning more and more about this as we go and as I play it to people — I was sexually abused as a child," Mumford told the outlet, noting that he was 6 years old when it occurred. "Not by family and not in the church, which might be some people's assumption. But I hadn't told anyone about it for 30 years."

While playing the song for his mom, Mumford realized he'd never informed her of the experience. "Couple days later [she came back]," he recalled. "[She said,] 'Can I ask what that song's about?' I was like, 'Yeah, it's about the abuse thing.'"

Mumford continued, "She was like, 'What are you talking about?' So once we get through the trauma of that moment for her, as a mother, hearing that and her wanting to protect and help and all that stuff, it's objectively f---ing hilarious to tell your mom about your abuse in a f---ing song, of all things."

Released alongside a Steven Spielberg-directed music video (filmed on a phone!) in July, "Cannibal" eventually became the first track on Mumford's upcoming album, and "Grace," a song he wrote about the revelatory conversation with his mom, is the second track.

Mumford and Sons
Mumford & Sons. David Becker/Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, Mumford spoke about Mumford & Sons guitarist and banjo player Winston Marshall's decision to step away from the band last year after endorsing a controversial book by conservative journalist Andy Ngo titled Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.

"I actually really begged him not to leave," said Mumford, noting that he didn't agree with many of Marshall's beliefs. "But I think you can disagree and work together."

When asked about his feelings toward Marshall's beliefs, which have recently included criticizing transgender activists on Twitter, Mumford said, "I just don't think it's the job of musicians to have all those thoughts, and I think Win probably agrees."

Winston Marshall
Winston Marshall. Jo Hale/Redferns

He continued, "I don't know. But I should think he probably agrees. Which is part of the reason why he wanted to quit. Because he felt like his priorities couldn't align in the way he wanted to speak about things and live life. He wanted to do a different thing. And that's why I support him doing a different thing. Even though we disagree on a lot. A lot. And more now."

Mumford then specified they disagree on politics. "With a lot of it, yeah. And the way of interacting," he explained. "It's the way of interacting with the world. I think grace matters in the way that you talk with people. I think if you present like a c--- and you are an angry man, particularly at this time, an angry, older, white man — I'm just f---ing bored of it, man."

The musician concluded, "We need grace. So, I, you know, I don't want to get into an argument with these guys at all. It just feels like a zero-sum game. A race to the bottom. Boring. Mostly it's boring. And mostly it's not my job."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Winston Marshall
Mumford & Sons' Winston Marshall 'Taking Time Away' from Band After Promoting Conservative Author
Sam Fender
Sam Fender, One of England's Biggest Stars, Is Ready to Break America
MACKLEMORE at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022
Macklemore Says His Recovery from Addiction Means Knowing He's 'Powerless Over Drugs'
Steven Tyler arrives at Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Steven Tyler Enters Treatment: What the Aerosmith Frontman Has Said About Addiction and Sobriety
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly Smashes a Glass Against His Face and Bleeds While Performing at NYC Post-Show Party
Pictured: (l-r) Machine Gun Kelly during an interview with host Seth Meyers on June 29, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly Shares Why He Smashed a Champagne Glass Against His Head After Concert
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes Says He Almost Wasn't Cast on 'Teen' 'Wolf' as He Posed for a Gay Magazine as a Teenager
Sarah Jessica Parker Hasn’t Spoken to SATC Husband Chris Noth Since Sexual Assault Allegations
Sarah Jessica Parker Hasn't Spoken to 'SATC' Costar Chris Noth Since Sexual Assault Allegations
Yungblud
Yungblud Reveals He Wondered If the 'Best Career Move Would Be Death' After 'Authenticity' Backlash
Gia Woods 'Lesbionic' publicity
Gia Woods on Her New Single 'Lesbionic' and Striving to Become the 'Female Version of Lil Nas X'
Khloé Kardashian attends the SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021 in Sun Valley, California. (Photo by SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images for SHEIN) ; Tristan Thompson attends The Amari Thompson Soiree 2019 in support of Epilepsy Toronto held at The Globe and Mail Centre on August 01, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images) Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive at Cosmopolitan Magazine's 50th Birthday Celebration at Ysabel on October 12, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Khloé Kardashian's Sisters Decry Tristan Thompson's 'Never-Ending Betrayal' After Latest Infidelity
Bobby Brown and family shot at a location home in Bel Air, CA on April 19, 2022. Photographer: Nolwen Cifuentes Hair: Mona Shabazz Makeup: Ronald Herrera Stylist: Kenya Ware Watches: Rolex
Bobby Brown Says Being Molested by a Priest Changed the Course of His Life: 'It Was the Reason I Abused Myself'
Joshua Bassett
Joshua Bassett Gets Candid About Surviving Sexual Abuse: 'When I Picture 5-Year-Old Me, I Burst Into Tears'
Role Model
Role Model on His First Coachella Set, How Love Inspires His Music and Why Este Haim Is Like a 'Mother' to Him
Joshua Bassett
Joshua Bassett Says He 'Experienced Sexual Abuse a Lot' as a Child and Teen: 'I Buried It So Far'
Frank Turner
Frank Turner Talks About His Childhood on New Album 'FTHC' Despite Having 'Not Been Ready' Until Recently