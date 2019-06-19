Marc Anthony Opens Up in Behind-the-Scenes Clip of New Album: 'Music Is My Safe Haven'

Marc Anthony’s album OPUS “Está Rico!”

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Apple Music’s behind-the-scenes look at the creation of OPUS, the salsa singer speaks about his latest album — his first full-length project in six years.

“So since I finished my last album, I’ve been collecting music and I’ve sat with just the most amazing writers and it took about six years,” the 50-year-old says in the clip from Behind Marc Anthony’s OPUS, debuting Friday, June 21 on Apple Music. “You have to understand that music is my safe haven.”

“I needed to just let it out,” he added. “It was just my creativity screaming. It’s how this started.”

Apple Music’s short film delves into the singer’s creative process while creating his latest project. It is filmed inside of his Miami home and on the singer’s private yacht.

“The lyrics, I think, were super sophisticated. The chord progressions, the melodies, I think that we went in with a good base, right? So for all those songs that we’d sit around. That’s why it was easy for us to just sort of go, ‘Well, you pick one?’” he says in the clip.

Image zoom Marc Anthony Courtesy Apple Music

The album’s creation process was also a bit spontaneous.

“It’s happening in the moment,” he says. “I don’t know what the horn lines are going to sound like I know what the trombones are going to do. I don’t know what the congas are going to do. I don’t know what songs I was going to record in any given day.”

RELATED: A-Rod Jokes About How He’s ‘Not a Singer’ as He Sits Between J.Lo and Her Ex Marc Anthony at School Concert

The two-time Grammy winner dropped OPUS six years after releasing 3.0, which was certified four times platinum. Though the album was a long-time coming, Anthony says it was finished in just six days.

“I’m going to put it all out there and it is what it is,” he says to end the clip. “This is me.”

Aside from his own musical projects, Anthony recently opened up about his daughter Emme Maribel’s passion for music — her parents are Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony after all.

“Music was a big part of my life growing up and I hope it does the same for [Emme] as it has done for me,” Anthony told Enrique Santos on his iHeartRadio show. “And if that is what she wants to do … well, she should do it because she likes it, not because she has to. Not for fame, or popularity, or for likes.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Tributes to Both Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony on Father’s Day

He’ll support her 100 percent as long as she pursues the career for the right reasons.

“I asked Emme, ‘Why do you sing?’ And she said because she feels good,” Anthony explained. “It’s the best response.”

Lopez featured Emme in her Los Angeles’ stops during her “It’s My Party Tour.” Emme sang with her mother during “Limitless.”

Despite being separated, Lopez and Anthony have maintained a steady co-parenting relationship with their two 11-year-olds Emme and Maximillian David. J. Lo even shared a small tribute to his ex-husband on Instagram on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Happy Fathers Day to you Flaco!!! Emme and Max love you soooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!!! Feliz Día Del Padre!!! 🥥🥥🙏🏼 #throwback

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 16, 2019 at 2:27pm PDT

“Happy Father’s Day to you Flaco!” the caption read. “Emme and Max love you sooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!! Feliz Dia Del Padre!! #throwback.”