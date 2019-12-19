Luxury 120-Foot Yacht Owned by Marc Anthony Catches Fire and Capsizes

Image zoom Marc Anthony Fox News/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Emergency responders sprang into action Wednesday evening after a yacht belonging to singer Marc Anthony capsized after catching on fire in Watson Island in Miami.

A spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tells PEOPLE officials were called to the scene at around 7:33 p.m. on reports of a vessel being engulfed in flames and leaning on its side, endangering neighboring boats.

Once on the scene, officials were able to keep the fire contained before putting it out completely, preventing it from spreading to the surrounding vessels. However, the yacht capsized.

Miami-Dade Fire says passengers aboard the boat were evacuated safely and there were no injuries reported.

7News sources are telling us the 120-boat currently on fire while docked at Watson Island is owned by recording artist Marc Anthony. No injuries. @wsvn #NightTeam pic.twitter.com/5lct4KuESw — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 19, 2019

The 120-foot long boat named Andiamo was docked off the MacArthur Causeway at the Island Gardens Marina, WSVN reports.

A rep for Anthony, 51, confirmed to PEOPLE that the crew is safe and that Anthony was not on board.

Videos shared by the news outlet show massive flames and clouds of smoke filling the air as firefighters use a boom to shoot water towards the craft.

At this time, officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Image zoom Marc Anthony Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

“Because of the amount of fire on the ship, we had to take more of a defense attack, so we have our fire boats with Miami-Dade County as well,” Miami Fire Rescue Cpt. Ignatius Caroll told WSVN as the situation unfolded.

According to TMZ, the yacht was valued at around $7 million and boasted 5 cabins, a jacuzzi, wifi, satellite TV and docking stations for jet skis.

In April 2018, Anthony shared a picture of himself aboard a Miami yacht with DJ Khaled and Jonathan Cheban.