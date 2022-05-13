Marc Anthony Is Engaged to Former Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

The pair announced their engagement on Thursday during a party at Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami, while Ferreira shared a photo of her large diamond ring on Instagram

Three months after going Instagram official with their relationship, Marc Anthony and model Nadia Ferreira are engaged!

The 53-year-old musician and 23-year-old former Miss Universe contestant announced their engagement on Thursday during a party at Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami, Florida, and Ferreira took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her large diamond ring.

According to Ferreira's Instagram, the pair spent the day in Miami with friends leading up to the party, dined and partied on a boat, and toasted with champagne. The Sexy Fish party was reportedly held as a celebration of the model's 23rd birthday, which was May 10.

"They dined on a lavish dinner of sushi, oysters and caviar and appeared to be in an extremely celebratory mood, hugging and kissing throughout the night at an opulent table surrounded by friends," a source tells PEOPLE.

"But the surprise came at the end of the dinner, when Nadia, wearing a skin-tight white dress, posted a picture on her IG showcasing a stunning diamond engagement ring with the caption 'Engagement Partyyy' with a ring emoji," continues the source.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira engagement Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira | Credit: Nadia Ferreira/Instagram

Anthony and Ferreira sparked romance rumors following an outing in Mexico City earlier this year, and they confirmed their relationship via Instagram with a selfie taken on an airplane in March. "Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean," the "I Need to Know" singer wrote in the post's caption, which roughly translates to, "May God multiply all that you wish us."

Prior to his relationship with Ferreira, Anthony had been married three times. He tied the knot with former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres in 2000, and the pair welcomed two sons, Cristian and Ryan, before splitting in 2004. The same year, Anthony began dating Jennifer Lopez, and the pair married in July 2004 before having twins, Max and Emme. They announced their split in 2011, and the divorce became final in 2014, but the exes remain cordial co-parents to this day.