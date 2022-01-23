From Eurovision to SNL, Måneskin Suits Up for Their Saturday Night Live Debut
Måneskin brought their talent to the Saturday Night Live stage!
The Italian rockers made their Studio 8H debut on Saturday, where they served as musical guests to SNL veteran and first-time host Will Forte.
The 2021 Eurovision winners — lead vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio — performed twice Saturday on NBC.
The quartet utilized their characteristic stage presence in New York for their performance of "I Wanna Be Your Slave" — complete with standout suits and plenty of smoke.
They impressed again with a costume change and their live cover of "Beggin'" by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, which has gone viral on TikTok.
Måneskin won Eurovision last year, where they represented Italy, with their song "Zitti e buoni." The group also performed on The X Factor in Italy before taking Eurovision's top title last summer.
Prior to appearing on SNL, the group performed "MAMMAMIA" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2021, and later appeared on The Voice and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they played their hit, "Beggin,'" in November 2021.
Måneskin's SNL performance comes about a month after the show had to call off another musical guest's scheduled set amidst the omicron variant. Charli XCX, who was set to perform on SNL Dec. 18, had to cancel her performance altogether as COVID-19 cases rose in New York City.
The show went on without a musical guest and used a limited cast and crew, which included Paul Rudd, who returned to SNL for his fifth time as host. Additionally, Bleachers filled in last week for Roddy Ricch.
Willem Dafoe is scheduled to host SNL next weekend, where he'll be joined by musical guest Katy Perry.
Saturday Night Live airs weekly on NBC.