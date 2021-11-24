Måneskin, Mae Muller and Former Champ Carter Rubin to Perform on The Voice

Carter Rubin, who won the competition series in 2020, will return for the first live performance of his new song "horoscope"

The Voice is getting a little added star power next week!

The hit NBC series will welcome Måneskin, Mae Muller and The Voice winner Carter Rubin to the stage for a series of performances on Monday and Tuesday, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

First up is Måneskin, who will sing "Beggin' / MAMMAMIA" on Monday night. The Italian rock band is fresh off a performance of "Beggin'," their viral hit, at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, where they were nominated for favorite trending song.

Then on Tuesday, Muller, 24, will perform "Better Days," while Rubin, 16, will return to The Voice stage for the first live performance of his new song "horoscope."

Rubin was a member of Team Gwen when he was crowned the season 19 champion in 2020, and says he's thrilled to enjoy a homecoming of sorts.

"I'm so excited to go back home to my family at The Voice and perform my debut single 'horoscope' for the first time live," he says. "Beyond grateful and humbled for this opportunity. My time at The Voice taught me so much and I can't wait to share my growth as an artist."

Muller, meanwhile, says that the chance to sing on the show is "a dream come true."

"I'm so excited!" the British singer-songwriter says. "I will also be doing some dancing on television for the first time, which is hilarious. Let's go!"

The Voice, now in its 21st season, currently has Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton occupying its famous spinning red chairs as coaches.

Viewers of Tuesday night's live show—which dwindled the number of contestants down to a Top 10—witnessed a scary moment in which contestant Wendy Moten appeared to trip over a speaker while performing.

Moten, 57, was performing alongside her coach Blake Shelton and fellow team members Lana Scott and Paris Winningham when she took a tumble, and the show cut to a commercial break.