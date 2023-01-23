Måneskin Addresses Queerbaiting Claims and Say Being Straight 'Doesn't Mean They Can't Wear Makeup'

The Grammy-nominated group's third studio album RUSH! is out now

By
Published on January 23, 2023 04:10 PM
Ethan Torchio, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis, and Damiano David of Måneskin, all wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Måneskin. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty

Måneskin is opening up about how they've coped with backlash over their fluidity.

In light of their newly released album RUSH!, the band spoke to The Guardian about their rise to fame, how Italy embraced them as a group and breaking rock and roll's stereotypical norms.

In some cases, band members Damiano David and Thomas Raggi (who are straight, while members Victoria De Angelis and Ethan Torchio are part of the LGBTQ+ community) have faced queerbaiting accusations over their use of makeup and choice of clothing.

"There are some cases where it happens, but sometimes [the accusations are] so extreme," De Angelis told the outlet. "It's stupid for queer people, who should fight these stereotypes, to label it as this and create more hate. The fact [that Raggi and David] are straight doesn't mean they can't wear makeup. Or heels."

David, 24, added: "Everything me and Thomas do is always filtered by two people who are [queer]. Of course we don't experience the same stuff, but we live every day very closely with people from the community."

Similarly, the band faced backlash in their home country of Italy after winning Eurovision.

"We've always been very dividing," said David. "There are a bunch of people that love us and are very proud of what we're doing, and then there's a whole other part made of conservatives and traditional rock'n'roll fans and fascists that hate us with everything they've got."

"A lot of people are really proud," De Angelis, 22, added. "But Italy is a very conservative country and they're intimidated by the fact that someone can wear makeup or high heels or appear half-naked or not be straight. But f— them."

Ethan Torchio, Thomas Raggi, Damiano David and Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Måneskin. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

During the band's MTV Video Music Awards performance in August, De Angelis' top fell off her shoulder and exposed her breast. However, MTV quickly censored the performance for viewers at home. The bassist spoke to this instance and called it a double standard.

"We're too hot for US television," said De Angelis. "It's so stupid because they want to appear so open-minded and then they get scared about a pair of nipples. There is this difference between men's and women's bodies and how you're perceived and sexualized all the time. Everyone has nipples."

"It's very clear the different standards people have because I was literally butt-naked," David added.

The Grammy-nominated band's third studio album RUSH! is out now.

Related Articles
Damiano David of Måneskin performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs
MTV Censors Måneskin's 2022 VMAs Performance After Wardrobe Malfunction
Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
All About Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne's 3 Kids
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Relationship Timeline
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez's Dating History: From Justin Bieber to The Weeknd
Eurovision
Interesting Facts You Need to Know About Italian Rock Band Måneskin
Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton's Relationship Timeline
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Margot Robbie and producer Tom Ackerley attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Margot Robbie's Husband? All About Tom Ackerley
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Fall Gala with Cocktails By Clase Azul Tequila at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Timeline
Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes attend Cuban Independence Day celebration hosted by VICE and Bacardi at Weylin B. Seymour's on May 20, 2014 in New York City
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Relationship Timeline
Michael Hardy and Caleigh Ryan. Credit: Brooke Taelor
HARDY and Caleigh Ryan Are Married! All the Wedding Details — Including Tattoos and Beer Burros
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Relationship: A Look Back
Image
A Complete Timeline of Taylor Swift and Kanye West's Feud
Eurovision
Eurovision Winners Måneskin to Take Drug Test After Lead Singer Denies Doing Cocaine During Broadcast