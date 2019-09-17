Image zoom Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

After a decade of forcing us to listen to “Candy” on repeat to cope, Mandy Moore has released new music!

Sure, we’ve seen the 35-year-old flexing her vocal skills in animated movies like Tangled and while playing Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, but the last time Moore put out new music was in 2009, when she released “I Could Break Your Heart Any Day of the Week.” That means that we went a whole decade without Mandy Moore music! But the wait is over: on Tuesday, the singer dropped “When I Wasn’t Watching,” set to be on her forthcoming album.

Give it a listen:

This is not a drill: Mandy Moore is back, people! Somebody, please, find us some frosted lip gloss, glitter eye shadow and low-rise jeans! In honor of this momentous occasion, we’ve rounded up all of Miss Amanda Leigh Moore’s greatest throwback hits (in no particular order):

1. “Crush”

If you weren’t twirling around your room, pretending like you were singing this directly to your middle school crush, what were you doing?

2. “Only Hope” from A Walk to Remember

There are few things more iconic than Moore’s performance of “Only Hope” in A Walk to Remember. Mandy Moore really was our only hope!

3. “I Wanna Be With You”

This song was featured in the equally amazing Center Stage, which was a movie about teen ballet dancers. By proxy, the music video featured lots of Moore sitting on the floor, playing with her hair as a bunch of ballet dancers did their thing around her. The best moment? When she quietly whispered, “I wanna be with you,” at the very end.

4. “Stupid Cupid” from The Princess Diaries

Moore played the popular cheerleader, Lana, in The Princess Diaries. Her shining moments? When Mia Thermopolis (play by a young Anne Hathaway) smashed ice cream on her chest and when she sang this amazing rendition of Connie Francis’s “Stupid Cupid.”

5. “I Feel the Earth Move”

In 2003, Moore released her album Coverage, on which she covered artists like Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Blondie. The album peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200. Here she is performing “I Feel the Earth Move” on Oprah!

6. “In My Pocket”

How does this song not still play in clubs across the world? “In My Pocket” was a song off of Moore’s self-titled third album, and was a clear departure from her typical pop songs.

7. “So Real”

“So Real” was peak pop perfection. As an added bonus, see if you can catch Jenna Dewan dancing in this video!

8. “Extraordinary”

Moore’s 2007 album, Wild Hope, included the song “Extraordinary,” and with it came this video of Mandy Moore being stacked onto other Mandy Moores until she decided to take a leap and be extraordinary.

9. “I Could Break Your Heart Any Day of the Week”

Moore did break our hearts when she didn’t release more music after her song, “I Could Break Your Heart Any Day of the Week.” At least she left us with a music video in which she flashes a man and then kicks him right in the family jewels in a move to remember her by.

10. “Walk Me Home”

The lyrics to this song were a big ol’ euphemism for sex (weren’t all songs from the early 2000s?) but none of us cared. Just look at the glitter shadow! The lip gloss! That middle part and her long layers! After watching this video, we promptly Googled where we could find that blue fur coat. What? It’s back in style …

11. “Candy”

You didn’t think that we would forget “Candy,” did you?

Now that she’s back, we know that she really meant it when she said, “I’ll be forever yours. Love always, Mandy!”