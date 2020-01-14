Mandy Moore is dropping the details on her musical comeback.

The singer and actress, 35, revealed her first album in 10 years, titled Silver Landings, will be released March 6. She also dropped another new track, “Save a Little for Yourself,” on Tuesday.

“Sometimes writing a song feels like giving myself the advice I know I need the most and it’s often the hardest to heed,” Moore tells PEOPLE in a statement. “It makes the song almost a mantra of sorts – something I know I’ll continue learning because it bears repeating.”

“’Save a Little for Yourself’ is sort of the other half of a love song that we don’t always talk about or acknowledge,” she added. “Sure, we should open ourselves up, let people in and love them as wholly as possible but none of that carries any water if we’re not taking care of ourselves first and foremost. It might not be as romantic, but it’s an equally important part of the equation.”

Image zoom Mandy Moore UMG Recordings

Moore’s upcoming album was recorded live to tape with a full band in a Los Angeles studio. Produced by her long-time collaborator Mike Viola, the album features Moore’s singer-songwriter husband Taylor Goldsmith.

“I wanted to make a very California-sounding record – something that feels sunshiny and airy and natural, something you could listen to driving up and down the PCH with all the windows rolled down on a beautiful weekend day,” Moore said of her album.

Image zoom Mandy Moore Photos by Jenna Jones

Beginning in March, Moore will embark on a 2020 tour across the United States. The complete list of tour dates is below:

3/20 – Benedum Center, Pittsburgh, PA

3/21 – Music Box at the Borgata, Atlantic City, NJ

3/22 – Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA

3/24 – Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

3/26 – Warner Theatre, Washington, DC

3/27 – Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

3/28 – Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, CT

3/30 – Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, NC

3/31 – North Charleston Performing Arts Center, Charleston, SC

4/1 – Knight Theatre, Charlotte, NC

4/3 – Woodruff Arts Center, Atlanta, GA

4/4 – Lyric Theatre, Birmingham, AL

4/5 – Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

4/7 – Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL

4/8 – Bob Carr Theater, Orlando, FL

4/9 – Straz Center, Tampa, FL

4/17 – Pabst Theatre, Milwaukee, WI

4/18 – Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL

4/19 – State Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

4/21 – Uptown Theatre, Kansas City, MO

4/23 – Majestic Theatre, Dallas, TX

4/24 – Cullen Performing Arts Center, Houston, TX

4/25 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin, TX

4/27 – Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

5/1 – Crest Theatre, Sacramento, CA

5/2 – Warfield Theatre, San Francisco, CA

5/5 – Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

5/6 – Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

5/8 – Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City, UT

5/9 – Gothic Theatre, Denver, CO