"I just find it curious that someone would sort of do an interview about it without actually making amends privately," said Mandy Moore, who previously accused ex-husband Ryan Adams of emotional abuse

Mandy Moore Responds to Ryan Adams' Public Apology After Abuse Claims: 'I Have Not Heard from Him'

Published on Friday, the open letter saw the musician apologize for his past actions, saying "there are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career."

"It's challenging because in many ways I feel like I've said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately," Moore said on Monday.

"I am speaking for myself," she continued, "but I have not heard from him, and I'm not looking for an apology necessarily, I just find it curious that someone would sort of do an interview about it without actually making amends privately."

In the February 2019 New York Times report, the women accused Adams of being manipulative, controlling, and obsessive. At the time, Adams denied the claims to the Times via his attorney Andrew Brettler.

"All I can say is that I'm sorry," the singer wrote in his new essay. "It's that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life."

"I've gotten past the point where I would be apologizing just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won't be accepted by those I've hurt," he wrote. "I get that and I also understand that there's no going back."

Adams said while his apology will "seem like the same empty bulls—" to a lot of people, "this time it is different."

"Having truly realized the harm that I've caused, it wrecked me, and I'm still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered," he shared. "There is no way to convince people that this time is truly different, but this is the albatross that I deserve to carry with me as a result of my actions."

"Realizing the consequences of my actions, I took a hard look inwards and sought to find the truth behind them," Adams explained. "I made a promise to myself that no matter what it took, I would get to the root of these issues and finally start to fix myself so I could be a better friend, a better partner, and a better man overall."

Moore — who's now married to musician Taylor Goldsmith — previously claimed that Adams “discouraged” her from working with other producers and managers, but after writing songs together Adams would “replace her with other female artists” when it came time to record the tracks.

The actress also said he was “psychologically abusive” and belittled her musical abilities. “His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” Moore told the Times.

“Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it,” Moore wrote on Instagram after the article was published. “My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever.”