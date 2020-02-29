Mandy Moore Opens Up About Releasing New Album After Decade of Growth: 'It Was Worth It'

Mandy Moore is ready to share just how much she’s grown over the past decade.

Moore, who will be releasing Silver Landings next month — her first album in over 10 years — opened up about how much things have changed for her in a new interview with The New York Times.

“I’m a firm believer in things happening for a reason, and it took the last 10 years of my life to get to this point,” the This Is Us star, 35, said. “I really feel like it was worth it.”

Moore’s previous album, Amanda Leigh, came out in 2009, the same year she married ex-husband Ryan Adams.

Although Moore wrote new songs throughout their six-year marriage, she told the Times that Adams discouraged her from working with anybody else. She also began to have doubts about herself and what she brought “to the table.”

Last February, Moore opened up about their relationship in a New York Times report in which multiple women accused Adams of harassment and emotional abuse, allegations which Adams denied.

“I was blown out of the water by the information, some of which was in the article and some of which after the fact I found out wasn’t a part of it,” Moore told the Times in her latest interview, adding that she was “so done with that person having taken so much of my life and my time.”

Since then, Moore has found love again with husband Taylor Goldsmith, whom she married in November 2018 and collaborated with on her new album.

“There wasn’t a question that if I ever made music again it would be with him,” she said of the Dawes frontman, noting that several songs on the album touch on her past insecurities with herself and her music.

“I think I’ve really turned a corner on the idea of having a lot of affection for that part of me and how that 15-year-old was able to navigate what could have been a very tricky world,” Moore continued. “That I’m still here is proof that I did something right, I guess.”

Moore previously told PEOPLE of her songwriting process: ”Sometimes writing a song feels like giving myself the advice I know I need the most and it’s often the hardest to heed.”

The actress added, “It makes the song almost a mantra of sorts – something I know I’ll continue learning because it bears repeating.”

Silver Landings will be released on March 6.