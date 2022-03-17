Mandy Moore Recruits This Is Us Co-Stars, Hilary Duff, Wilmer Valderrama & More for 'In Real Life' Video

Mandy Moore is giving fans a sneak peek at her everyday life with a little help from some famous friends.

The video features intimate, at-home moments filmed by each star, and centers around Moore, 37, and her life with husband Taylor Goldsmith and son Gus, 13 months.

In various clips, Duff — who recently told Vanity Fair that she and Moore are "great friends" –brushes her teeth with husband Matthew Koma, digs around in her fridge and shares a sweet moment with 1-year-old daughter Mae.

Mandy Moore Announces New Album Mandy Moore | Credit: Jenna Jones

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown also makes a cameo, as does Kloots, who cuddles with her son Elvis, along with Astin playing piano, model Tess Holliday dancing with her daughter and Valderrama, whom Moore dated for two years in the early 2000s, exercising in a gym.

Moore said in a statement that she started writing "In Real Life," the first single off her forthcoming album of the same name, while she was pregnant with Gus, but only finished it after he was born in February 2021.

"In a way it speaks to every cliché about becoming a parent: all the lights get turned on, everything crystallizes in a way that you never could have imagined," she said. "Before Gus was born, my life was completely about me, and not necessarily even in a selfish sense — you just put one foot in front of the other and make your way through the world, and hopefully try to be the best versions of yourself. But then this person enters the equation, and all that gets turned on its head."

She added: "I wanted to write something that distills all that down, and also acknowledges that this is the most important role that I'll ever play in my life."

Moore's upcoming album In Real Life will be released on May 13, and she'll hit the road in June for a 26-city North American tour, her first in more than 10 years.