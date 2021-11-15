Mandy Moore Says Britney Spears' Conservatorship Ending 'Was Such a Long Time Coming'

"I'm just so thrilled that she finally got the freedom that she so deserved," Mandy Moore said of Britney Spears, who first dominated the pop charts around the same time as the actress

Last week, Los Angeles County judge Brenda Penny approved Jamie Spears' petition to end the conservatorship of his daughter Britney, after the singer made clear over the summer that she wanted out of the legal situation.

Speaking with PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s special correspondent Adrianna Costa at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, Moore, 37, explained that the #FreeBritney movement was something "we were all following."

"I'm just so thrilled that she finally got the freedom that she so deserved," Moore said. "I mean, this was such a long time coming."

"But, [I'm] happy that the story has a happy ending," the This Is Us star added of the pop singer, 39, whom she rose to fame alongside in the late '90s and early 2000s.

Britney Spears

Spears' conservatorship of the estate and of the person were terminated Friday. Her temporary conservator John Zabel will retain "administrative powers" in the trust and estate.

Her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery will "be there for anything she needs," according to Montgomery's attorney Lauriann Wright.

The "Toxic" singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called the end to her conservatorship a "monumental day" after the ruling. "What's next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It's up to Britney," he said. "Britney, as of today, is a free woman."

Spears also expressed her elation on Instagram, posting a video of #FreeBritney supporters celebrating in the street outside the courthouse. "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney," she wrote.

Britney Spears' 13-Year Conservatorship Ends Following Judge's Court Approval

Moore is just one of the many stars who have celebrated and cheered on Spears amid her legal victory.

On Saturday, Lady Gaga celebrated the end of Spears' conservatorship on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of herself in drag as her alter ego Jo Calderone, kissing Spears at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I have loved Britney Spears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn't be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today," Gaga wrote in the caption. "You're a superstar and a super-human being. I LOVE YOU."

Cher, meanwhile, shared a statement on Twitter after the news, writing, "WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE‼️ FREE AS A🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊. 🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦"