Is Mandy Moore Releasing New Music? Singer Teases 'Demo' as She Reveals 'I'm Not Scared Anymore'

Mandy Moore is returning to her roots.

The This Is Us actress announced on Instagram that she is back in the studio, nearly two decades after her single “Candy” first catapulted her to fame.

Alongside a video that hinted at her rich vocals, Moore wrote on Instagram, “Getting back to it. It’s time. I miss it. I’m not scared anymore. No more excuses. No more allowing someone’s else [sic] insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom.”

Added Moore, “Also- this is just a little demo of something @themikeviola and I worked on yesterday… but still, it’s a start!”

Moore released six studio albums between 1999 and 2009.

Though she recently missed out on an Emmy nod for her turn as Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us, Moore’s NBC hit did nab one for outstanding drama series and nominations for Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Ron Cephas Jones, and Gerald McRaney.

Last year, Moore opened up to PEOPLE about her desire to record new music.

“I want to return to music,” Moore said. “I don’t have a record label, but I have a lot of music written. Next year, I’ve decided I’m putting it out there!”

Moore is tackling quite a few challenges these days — in March, she, her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith, and their friends climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.