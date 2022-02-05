Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith recorded "Finding You Backwards," which will play during the end credits of I Want You Back

Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Release New Single for Amazon Rom-Com I Want You Back

Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore attend Communities in Schools Annual Celebration on May 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Mandy Moore just collaborated with her husband Taylor Goldsmith on her latest music release.

The This Is Us star, 37, teamed up with Goldsmith, 36, for the single "Finding You Backwards," which will be included on the soundtrack for Amazon's new rom-com, I Want You Back. Moore teased her latest project on Instagram Friday, where she posted cover art for the single.

"I am a DIE-HARD rom com fan so you can imagine how thrilled I was to sing the end credits song for my friends (and @nbcthisisus showrunners) Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's new @amazonstudios film, 'I Want You Back' (I 💓 you, @jennyslate)," Moore captioned her post.

She continued, "Oh AND the song, 'Finding You Backwards' was written by our TIU composer @siddhartha.khosla and my husband (and song partner), @taylordawesgoldsmith. Keeping it all in the family. Check out the film February 11th and the song, streaming now (link in bio). #iwantyoubackmovie."

Goldsmith also promoted the single on his Instagram, where he noted that working with Moore on "Finding You Backwards" made creating the song "that much more of a deeply important experience."

"Finding You Backwards" is included in the end credits of I Want You Back, which stars Jenny Slate and Charlie Day as two recently-single people who hatch a plan to win back their exes.

Moore and her husband — who is the frontman of the band Dawes — have previously collaborated on music, and even created a song together for her This Is Us character in 2019.

The actress and singer opened up about making music with Goldsmith at the 2019 This Is Us FYC Event, telling PEOPLE at the time, "I'm happy anytime we collaborate, we sing together and play together at the house all the time. Working on my music and being in the studio, it makes me emotional to think about it."

She added, "It's been a really long road. I couldn't be more thrilled that it's happening and he's a part of it. It's so special."

Recalling a recording session with Goldsmith, Moore told PEOPLE, "I was singing in the booth last night. I looked over and he had his eyes closed, playing the guitar. I thought there's nothing cooler than being able to collaborate in this sort of setting with somebody you love, trust and respect, in the way that I respect him."

"He's the most talented, having him grace any music that I'm a part of is always a treat," she added.