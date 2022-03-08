Mandy Moore Announces New Album In Real Life, Inspired By 'Future-Tripping' on Life's 'Next Chapter'

The This Is Us star married Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith in 2018, and they share 13-month-old son August

New music from Mandy Moore is coming soon to a playlist near you!

The actress/singer-songwriter will release a new album titled In Real Life on May 13, her first since Silver Landings in March 2020, she announced on Tuesday.

Moore, 37, will also hit the road in June for a 26-city North American tour, her first in more than 10 years.

"So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that," she said in a statement. "At the same time it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday—which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition."

The This Is Us star married Dawes rocker Taylor Goldsmith, 36, in 2018, and they welcomed son August Harrison in February 2021.

Mandy Moore Announces New Album Mandy Moore | Credit: Jenna Jones

Goldsmith and his Dawes bandmate/brother Griffin Goldsmith serve as collaborators on the 11-track record, as do Lucius' Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, keyboardist Lee Pardini and bassist Sebastian Steinberg.

"To me it's all about staying open, staying aware, staying sensitive and empathetic to the people around me," Moore said of the new album. "There's something about expressing myself through lyrics and melody that makes me feel whole, and I see it as a privilege to have that outlet. And even though this album is very specific to me and my experience—there's songs about my baby, my husband, my father, my friends—I hope everyone's able to see their own lives in it. I hope they're able to come along on the journey with me, and put themselves in the driver's seat."

In an album trailer set to the lead single "In Real Life," Moore records in the studio, and spends quality time with her son as Goldsmith plays them the guitar.

"Everything is happening in real time/Rise and tide is nipping at my heels," she sings on the track. "But I'm different now, I'm not sure how/The world don't revolve around me/Coming out of the dark/You in my arms, we see whatever we needed to see."

Moore's tour dates are below.

June 10 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, Ga.

June 11 - The Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, S.C.

June 12 - The Carolina Theatre of Durham - Durham, N.C.

June 14 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C.

June 15 - Webster Hall - New York, N.Y.

June 17 - The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg - Williamsburg, Va.

June 18 - Music Box at the Borgata - Atlantic City, N.J.

June 19 - Royale - Boston, Mass.

June 21 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, Conn.

June 22 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON, Canada

June 23 - Roxian Theatre - McKees Rocks, Penn.

June 25 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, Tenn.

July 06 - AT&T Performing Arts Center – Strauss Square - Dallas, Texas

July 07 - The Heights Theater - Houston, Texas

July 08 - The Paramount Theatre - Austin, Texas

July 10 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, Mo.

July 11- The Vic Theatre - Chicago, Ill.

July 12 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, Minn.

July 14 - The Gothic Theatre - Englewood, Co.

July 15 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, Utah

July 17 - The Showbox - Seattle, Wash.

July 18 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, Ore.

July 20 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, Calif.

July 21 - Belly Up - Solana Beach, Calif.

July 22 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, Calif.