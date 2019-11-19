Mandy Moore Is Going on Tour in 2020 — Her First in Over a Decade!

Mandy Moore is going on tour!

On Tuesday, the musician announced that she will embark on a North American tour in 2020, with stops in major cities including New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas and more.

“It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians,” Moore, 35, said of the tour. “I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse.”

“It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe,” she added.

The tour kicks off on March 20 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh and travels throughout the country before ending at the Gothic Theatre in Denver on May 9. Tickets go on sale on Moore’s website on Friday morning.

The tour announcement comes after Moore released her first song in over 10 years, “When I Wasn’t Watching”, in September.

The song is set to be on her forthcoming album, her first in over a decade, which will be released on Verve Forecast early next year. In addition, Moore dropped the accompanying music video, directed by Lauren Dukoff.

“The idea of diving back into music after so much time and personal change was really intimidating to me for a while,” Moore said in a statement at the time. “But then I finally realized: I’m the only person who can make this move. It all has to start with me.”

Shortly after, she also dropped a second single, called “I’d Rather Lose.”

In September, the This Is Us star told PEOPLE that she was “overwhelmed” by the “extremely positive” reaction to her return to music.

“I’m so overwhelmed and heartened that people even know or still care that I make music, because I really truly am still doing it selfishly for me,” Moore said. “I miss it, I miss writing, I miss performing, I miss the whole thing, so it feels really, really good to be back there.”

“It’s not a bad deal, I feel incredibly lucky,” she added. “I am just soaking in every second of this particular moment.”

For more information about the tour, including dates and tickets, visit Moore’s website.