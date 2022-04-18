Man Who Supplied Drugs to Mac Miller Sentenced to Nearly 11 Years in Prison

A man was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison on Monday for his involvement in Mac Miller's accidental drug overdose, PEOPLE confirms.

In federal court in Los Angeles, Ryan Michael Reavis, 39, said he was the middle man with no knowledge that the counterfeit oxycodone pills he provided to another drug dealer were laced with fentanyl, Rolling Stone reported.

He said that he did not know the pills he provided caused the rapper's death until his arrest in Arizona in September 2019, according to the publication.

Ryan Reavis Credit: Lake Havasu City Police Department

"This is not just a regular drug case. Somebody died, and a family is never going to get their son back. My family would be wrecked if it was me," he told the court, per Rolling Stone. "They'd never be all right, never truly get over it. I think about that all the time."

"And I know that whatever happens today, I'm the lucky one because my family is here and I'm here and I'll be with them again. I feel terrible," he added. "This is not who I am. My perspective has changed. My heart has changed."

District Judge Otis D. Wright II sentenced Reavis to 10 years and 11 months behind bars for his involvement in the rapper's 2018 death, which was less than the 12-and-a-half years recommended by prosecutors. He had sought five years in prison, according to the outlet.

In addition to his time in custody, Reavis also was sentenced to three years of supervised release with drug testing, Rolling Stone reported.

Prior to the sentencing, prosecutors read a poignant statement from Miller's mother, Karen Meyers, who shared the impact of losing her son, whose full name was Malcolm James McCormick.

"My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world. Malcolm was my person, more than a son," the statement read, per Rolling Stone. "We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything – his life, plans, music, dreams."

"He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there," she added.

Prosecutors said Reavis was in possession of three guns including an untraceable "ghost gun" in addition to boxes of ammunition, "digital scales covered in heroin and methamphetamine residue," blank prescription pads, and baggies, according to Rolling Stone.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elia Herrera also reportedly said in court that a recovered June 2019 text message showed Reavis was still selling pills nearly a year after Miller's death.

"Defendant knew that people were dying from fake blues left and right. He knew that people were being put away in prison for life for dealing them. Defendant was not worried about people dying left and right. He was worried about getting caught," Herrera said, per Rolling Stone.

Reavis agreed to a plea deal in the case in November. He is one of three men arrested in connection to Miller's death.