Man Who Fell to His Death at The Weeknd's Philadelphia Concert Identified

A man who tragically fell to his death while attending The Weeknd's concert in Philadelphia last Thursday has been identified.

Hugo Sanchez was sitting on an escalator rail when he lost his balance and plummeted about 40 feet, police told ABC6. He was rushed from Lincoln Financial Field to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was 32 years old.

Authorities told The Philadelphia Inquirer that no foul play is suspected, and the fall appears to be an accident.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department and representatives for Lincoln Financial Field for comment but did not immediately hear back.

"Hugo was an awesome person. He'd love to travel. He was a good friend," Sanchez's friend, Jammal Ransom, told ABC6.

Born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, on April 24, 1990, Sanchez was a son of Godofredo Sanchez and Francisca Marquez, his obituary states.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers Alexis and Fidel Sanchez; his sister Caren Sanchez; as well as "several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many special friends."

"Hugo was a positive person who enjoyed traveling, hiking, concerts, beaches and spending time with family and friends," his obit read. "Hugo had a contagious smile and the biggest heart. Hugo leaves behind a legacy of love for his family and life."

According to his Facebook page, Sanchez studied at Messiah College in Pennsylvania, graduating in 2013, and worked at The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP in Philadelphia.

