Man Shot Near Cookie Shop Where Young Dolph Was Killed Just over 24 Hours After His Death

A little over 24 hours after Young Dolph was killed outside of a cookie shop in Memphis, another man was shot next door to the business.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed on Thursday that a male was shot at 2630 Airways Blvd. The individual was "listed as non-critical," according to officers.

Authorities have since detained three suspects related to Thursday's shooting, the department added.

Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified.

The address where the shooting occurred is nearby Makeda's Cookies — located at 2370 Airways — where Young Dolph (né Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.) was fatally shot on Wednesday.

Video captured by local news station Fox 13 shows crime scene tape surrounding the area where a memorial for the rapper had popped up as people left balloons and flowers.

Young Dolph memorial Credit: Justin Ford/Getty

"This shooting is another example of senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationally," the Memphis Police Department said in its statement regarding the "Talking to My Scale" rapper's death.

"Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence," the statement added.

Maurice Hill, the owner of Makeda's, told local Fox affiliate WHBQ that the rapper, who was best known for his feature on the 2015 O.T. Genasis hit "Cut It," had entered his place of business to buy cookies when a vehicle approached and someone fired the fatal shot.

Just six days before his death, Makeda's Cookies shared a video from one of Dolph's previous visits. In the footage, the rapper, 36, is standing outside the shop with several cookies in his hand.

"This is all I came for," he says, showing off the chocolate chip cookies. "Straight out the oven."

In the caption, the shop wrote: "Young Dolph says every time he comes home he has to stop by Makedas Cookies."

Young Dolph Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Tributes began to pour in on social media following the news of Dolph's death.

In an emotional Instagram, Keke Palmer recalled meeting Mia Jaye, Young Dolph's partner, on an airplane with their two children while the family was en route to visit him.

"When I found out her man was Dolph I fanned tf out," Palmer wrote. "To hear this news breaks my heart. The way folks moving these days seems unreal. Instead of being inspired or uplifted by someone's success there is nothing but jealousy and envy and this hurts me esp for our community. Everybody is trying to make it and is carrying other people on their back when they get wherever they're trying to go. When this happens you don't just take away that life but you hurt a million other people they were carrying."