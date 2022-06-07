Man Accused of Murdering Atlanta Rapper Trouble Surrenders to Police: Reports

Suspect Jamichael Jones is now facing murder, aggravated assault, battery, and home invasion charges in the ongoing investigation

The man suspected to have murdered Trouble, an Atlanta rapper known for collaborations with Drake and The Weeknd, is now in custody after surrendering to Rockdale County police on Tuesday.

After the rapper, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was shot and killed at 34 early Sunday morning in Conyers, Georgia, a team of investigators met the following day, per WSB-TV Atlanta, to initiate a "knock and talk" to speak with anyone aware of 33-year-old suspect Jamichael Jones' location.

The investigators went to Jones' mother's home, and according to Sheriff Eric Levett, she played a major role in getting her son to surrender, as he called her during the visit.

"The mother turned the son onto one of my sergeants, who began to talk to him and convince Mr. Jones to turn himself in," Levett told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Jones instructed deputies to meet him near Southern Regional Medical Center in Clayton County, where he subsequently surrendered and was arrested.

While the investigation is still ongoing, per Levett and WSB-TV Atlanta, the suspect is now facing murder, aggravated assault, battery, and home invasion charges.

On Sunday, Trouble's death was confirmed in a statement shared by Def Jam to social media.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," the label wrote on Instagram. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob."

In a news conference, which was shared online by 11Alive, Rockdale County Sheriff's spokesperson Jedidia Canty said Trouble was killed during a home invasion at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, about 25 miles east of Atlanta, around 3:20 a.m. early Sunday morning.