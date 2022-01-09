Man Accused of Making False Bomb Threat to Jump Line at Doja Cat Concert

Witnesses waiting in line for the event at the Monument Circle in Indianapolis told police that a man claimed to be armed with a bomb

A man alleged to have made a bomb threat in an attempt to jump the line at a concert featuring Doja Cat in Indianapolis has been arrested.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place in the security line for AT&T's Playoff Playlist Live! at Monument Circle. Nearby witnesses reportedly told police that the man claimed to be armed with a bomb.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The IMPD issued a statement on Twitter confirming the threat was a false alarm.

"IMPD officers responded, searched his bag and did not find an explosive," the department tweeted. "The man had unrelated outstanding warrants and was immediately arrested for those."

Deputy Chief Joshua Baker told the IndyStar via text message: "A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack." He added, "Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean."

Police announced that concert, including performances by Doja Cat, 26, and the band AJR, would continue as planned.

Eyewitnesses previously described the chaotic scene on social media, after waiting in line for hours to attend the free outdoor concert leading up to the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One Twitter user wrote, "Just waited 4 hours to see doja cat for their [sic] to be a literal bomb threat(???) scariest moment of my actual life the ground was covered in ice we were all running and slipping around literally so scary."

Another person tweeted, "We were considering leaving before the bomb threat happened. Saw the front of the line push everyone back and dipped out of there. Not going back."

RELATED VIDEO: Doja Cat Makes MTV History Becoming First VMA Host to Also Be Nominated for Video of the Year

Saturday's bomb threat is the latest hiccup the "Kiss Me More" singer has faced recently in regard to her live performances.

In December, the Grammy-nominated songstress announced she would be forced to withdraw from the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

"I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour," she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram at the time.