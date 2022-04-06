Mammoth WVH Ends Young Guns Tour After Personnel Test Positive for COVID-19

"With only 6 shows left in the tour, it breaks my heart that we unfortunately won't be able to continue," Wolfgang Van Halen said in a statement

Mammoth WVH has canceled the final six shows of their Young Guns tour after some of their staff tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release announcing the news, the rock band — fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen — said that they will no longer play the show scheduled for Raleigh on Tuesday as well as other stops in Charlotte (April 6), Nashville (April 8), Dothan (April 9) and Orlando (April 10 and 12). Refunds are available for ticket holders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After an incredible weekend in Las Vegas with my family for the GRAMMYS, I flew back yesterday to meet up with my band and crew in North Carolina to continue the Young Guns tour," Van Halen, 31, said in a statement.

The singer, songwriter and musician — who was on tour with Dirty Honey — continued, "This morning as everyone took COVID tests to re-establish the bubble that has served us on the tour, we came to find that members of our band and crew who didn't travel with me were positive."

Van Halen said that he "tested negative via rapid and PCR tests for the last 5 days in preparation for the GRAMMYS and still continue[s] to do so."

He added, "With only 6 shows left in the tour, it breaks my heart that we unfortunately won't be able to continue. Mammoth WVH will do our very best to make up the dates that we missed to the fans in those markets in the future."

Dirty Honey will still perform on the scheduled dates.

Andraia Allsop, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Valerie Bertinelli Wolf Van Halen | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Mammoth WVH also announced spring dates set to kick off in Tucson, Arizona, later this month in support of their self-titled debut album.

Van Halen's "Distance" was nominated for best rock song, which was ultimately awarded to the Foo Fighters for "Waiting on a War."

Despite not bringing home the trophy, Van Halen left the ceremony in good spirits.

"We came, we saw, but we did NOT conquer and that's ok!" he began an Instagram post alongside a photo with mom Valerie Bertinelli and girlfriend Andraia Allsop. "I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world ❤️."

RELATED VIDEO: Valerie Bertinelli on What Eddie Van Halen Would Think of Son Wolf's Nomination at 2022 Grammys

"Such an honor to be nominated for the first song I ever released on my own, in a category with artists I've looked up to my entire life. I don't know if that'll ever fully set in," Wolf wrote of the nomination.

He joked about how the loss served as a way of taking after his late father Eddie Van Halen, writing, "Pop didn't win the first time he was nominated too, so it looks like I'm following in his footsteps quite nicely 😄."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wolf concluded, "Who knows what the future holds. All I know is I'm feeling pretty damn grateful. What a wild experience this was. Thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition, and thank YOU for the support. Y'all mean the world to me 🙏."

At the award show's red carpet, Wolf told PEOPLE's Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons that he aims "to respect my father's memory in everything that I do."