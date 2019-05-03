Watch the First Trailer for Maluma's YouTube Documentary

Want to know more about Maluma, the Latino superstar who collaborated with Madonna on her latest single “Medellín”?

Well, as luck will have it, YouTube is getting ready to drop a documentary tracing the 25-year-old reggaeton singer’s rise to fame. And on Thursday, the popular video platform dropped its first teaser.

MALUMA: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré will see Maluma look back upon his journey — from growing up in Medellin, Colombia to his career in soccer to his global chart-topping success.

“I sacrificed everything, my friends, my family…” Maluma says in the trailer. “[It’s] the price I had to pay to become what I am today.”

He started singing in 2010 at 16 and got his first hit single shortly after, leading to a record contract. Since then, he’s had a steady string of hits including “Chantaje” with fellow Colombian singer Shakira in 2016. The duo hit it off and also recorded “Clandestino,” which lit up the charts last summer. Maluma also had a hit in 2017 with Ricky Martin titled “Vente Pa’ Ca.”

The 90-minute documentary, directed by Jessy Terrero, hits YouTube on June 5.

It’s also expected to show how Maluma got his stage name. Born Juan Luis Londoño Arias, he built it from a sweet place — the first syllable of his immediate family’s names. Mom Marlli, dad Luis and older sister Manuela make up Maluma, the name he has conquered the Latin American world with.

Maluma gave a celebrated performance at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards last year.

On Wednesday, he took the stage with Madonna (and four holograms of Madonna) at the Billboard Music Awards for the live TV debut of their steamy song.

During the sexy performance, the pair recreated scenes from the single’s dreamy music video — and Maluma even removed a garter from Madonna’s thigh! — before they received a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd, including Taylor Swift.

“I’m feeling amazing — so blessed man,” Maluma told Sway during the BBMA Red Carpet pre-show. “She called me and she was like, ‘I have a song for you.’”