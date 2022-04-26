Maluma Unveils His Wax Figure at Colombia's Medellin Museum of Modern Art Ahead of Hometown Show

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA - APRIL 25: Maluma reveals wax figure for Madame Tussauds Orlando at MAMM (Medellin Museum of Modern Art) on April 25, 2022 in Medellin, Colombia. The figure will remain in Medellin for two weeks and afterwards moved to Orlando. (Photo by Fredy Builes/Getty Images)

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA - APRIL 25: Maluma reveals wax figure for Madame Tussauds Orlando at MAMM (Medellin Museum of Modern Art) on April 25, 2022 in Medellin, Colombia. The figure will remain in Medellin for two weeks and afterwards moved to Orlando. (Photo by Fredy Builes/Getty Images)

Maluma's wax figure has made its way to his home country. The singer unveiled the replica statue at the Medellin Museum of Modern Art (MAMM) on Monday to kick off a week-long schedule of events leading up to his homecoming concert on April 30.

"The work that the entire team at Madame Tussauds created is unreal," said the "Sobrio" singer, 28.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He continued, "The figure is a true replica of me and I am honored to have them bring a piece of me to my fans before my concert. Throughout my career, I have worked hard to share with the world that Medellin, Colombia is art, culture, music and much more. I am excited to continue representing my roots globally. I am grateful to both museums for collaborating and making it a historic moment where a wax figure is featured in Colombia, and South America for the first time."

The museum is waiving ticket fees for the week for Maluma fans to catch a glimpse of the figure while it's on display. After the show on Saturday, the figure –– which has been dubbed "Maluma 2.0" will make its way back to its original home at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

The wax figure was first announced to appear at Madame Tussaud's in Orlando last year. An entire team of 20 studio artists in London spent nearly six months crafting the statue. His figure wears a custom white Versace double-breasted jacket and a pair of black Bottega Veneta shoes –– a look created by the singer's personal stylist, Ugo Mozie.

Maluma made the initial announcement in 2021, sharing how important the wax figure would be to his Latin community. "I'm a big dreamer. I remember when I was in high school saying that I wanted to be here at the museum and everything is happening; nothing is too big to make it happen," he told Madame Tussauds at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, the Latin Grammy Award winner also announced his Maluma Land Vegas experience, a three-night event featuring performances from the reggaeton artist and friends Becky G, DJ Snake, Zion & Lennox, Blessd, and others. "Maluma Land is an experience for my fans of what I love — turned into a destination with music," he told PEOPLE exclusively.

He continued, "Las Vegas is one of my favorite cities and they can definitely expect the energy the city offers along with some of my music friends who will be performing, and hosting with me throughout the weekend via several activities such as [a] pool party, and more."

The string of shows are scheduled to take place from June 23-25 at Resort World in Las Vegas. Earlier this year, the singer opened up about his daily life and his continued focus on "growing as Juan Luis" amid his growing busy schedule and new business ventures like his fragrance line, Royalty by Maluma.

"Buda [my dog] is always there with me, I have my other two white Siberian Husky puppies here, running around. And I just like to be with them, [as well as] with my family," he said at the time. "I have a farm here where I have horses, too. So I love riding horses, just going on long walks around my house. Also, I love not being connected with my phone."

Related Video: Maluma Shuts Down Rumors His Hit Single Hawai Is About His Ex-Girlfriend Natalia Barulich