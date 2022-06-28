The three-day festival took place from June 23-25 with night and day club performances by various Latin artists at Resorts World

Maluma Takes Over Las Vegas with Inaugural Maluma Land: 'These Are the Moments That Are Special'

Viva Maluma Land!

Over the weekend, Colombian star Maluma brought his first-ever music festival — titled Maluma Land — to life at Resorts World in Las Vegas. Taking place from June 23-25, fans attended night and daytime festivities which featured performances by old and new generations of reggaeton — creating the ultimate summer experience.

"Seeing people from all around the world enjoying Maluma Land and experiencing everything we put together was incredible," the "Felices Los Cuatro" singer, 28, tells PEOPLE of the weekend.

He adds, "For me, Maluma Land was curated to share with the world our old and new generation of Latin music, and share the new movement of reggaeton in Colombia."

Maluma Rocks the Weekend with Inaugural Malumaland in Las Vegas Maluma | Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Now, as the festival comes to a close, Maluma says his favorite part of the weekend was having the opportunity to share it with his fans.

"I was able to be with the people and enjoy brunch with them, where I got to hug, dance, laugh and toast with my fans," the Papi Juancho artist says. "These are moments that are special and that's exactly what we wanted."

Kicking off the weekend on Thursday night at Zouk Nightclub, Colombian DJ Alex Sensation and DJ Snake got the party started by bringing the beats, complemented by their flashing laser lights. Both DJs mixed an array of songs like throwbacks, current pop hits and of course, catered to the crowd's liking with some reggaeton mixes as well.

Maluma Rocks the Weekend with Inaugural Malumaland in Las Vegas DJ Snake | Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

On Friday, festivities were held at AYU Dayclub which made for the perfect summer bash. Festival-goers brought out their best swimwear and danced under the hot Las Vegas sun while some took a dip in the pool. During the event, DJ Freddy Fresco kicked off the performances.

Colombian singer and rapper Blessd followed the DJ, warming up the crowd with his vocals. Next, bringing out the throwbacks was reggaeton icons Zion y Lennox, the duo from Puerto Rico who recently celebrated their 20th anniversary. Together they sang a combination of old and new jams like "Otra Vez" and "Brisa." By this time, staff members were throwing water bottles out into the crowd to ensure attendees stayed hydrated.

Closing out the performances on Friday was Becky G. The "Sin Pijama" singer, 25, came out in a denim outfit that matched those of her backup dancers. During her performance, she sang throwbacks like "Mayores," new music from her recently released album like "Bailé con mi Ex" and closed out the show with a song for "real Becky G fans" — her 2014 hit "Shower." Each song was accompanied by her backup dancers as Becky G herself would bust out a move or two, to the crowds liking.

Maluma Rocks the Weekend with Inaugural Malumaland in Las Vegas Zion y Lennox | Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

After the show, PEOPLE caught up with Zion y Lennox to discuss their iconic performance and their relationship with Maluma.

"It was amazing," Zion, 41, says. "We really like the connection with the public — it's something that's really important. The entire world doesn't have the capacity to connect with the public. We're going on 20 years of success and we've known each other for a really long time. One way or another, Zion and Lennox are always around. Not everybody has the ability to accomplish that, from generation to generation — to get that respect from the next generation and for them to see you as an example and as someone that they want to collaborate with."

In regards to Maluma, Zion continued, "And even though we haven't made a song together, there's still that respect from a long time ago because in reality, we saw him grow and become the grand artist he is today."

Maluma Rocks the Weekend with Inaugural Malumaland in Las Vegas Becky G | Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Lennox, 41, adds, "No matter what happens he can count on us. He's an incredible example of his generation."

On Saturday, festival attendees who purchased a VIP ticket package had the opportunity to attend a mariachi brunch with Maluma at RedTail. At the brunch, food like empanadas, ceviche and fresh fruit were offered buffet-style along with mimosas and bloody marys. When the man of the hour arrived, fans cheered him on as he found his seat and a mariachi group began to play. He later stood to give a toast to his fans after sending shots of tequila to the entire restaurant.

"I want to thank every one of you for the love, for the affection, for being part of Maluma Land — I really appreciate it for real guys thank you, thank you," he said during his toast. "Tonight is going to be insane. You guys are going to the show tonight. We're going to get f---ing crazy ... don't drink too much but this is a good start, this is a good warm-up."

Maluma Rocks the Weekend with Inaugural Malumaland in Las Vegas Maluma and Vibarco | Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

And a warm up it was. By the time the night had rolled around, it was once again time for attendees to head to Zouk Nightclub for the final, highly anticipated performance by Maluma. Thousands of fans arrived at the club, hoping to get a spot near the stage for a closer look at the star. After a night of drinking and dancing, Maluma's good friend and rising Colombian star Vibarco warmed up the crowd with an opening act where he wore a fringed suit and danced across the stage, performing songs from his newly released EP Wash.

Maluma Rocks the Weekend with Inaugural Malumaland in Las Vegas Maluma | Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Afterward, Maluma came out to deliver a high-energy performance wearing a cheetah-print matching set. During the performance, which he opened with his hit song "Hawái," the star sang several of his hits like "Felices Los Cuatro," "Chantaje," and "11 PM." He even debuted his song "Mojando Asiento" from his recently released album The Love & Sex Tape.

In between his set, Maluma toasted the crowd once again and while addressing them, he said the most important thing in life is to have good "health."

"To your health, Vegas. To your health, Latinos. I love you," he said.