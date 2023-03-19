Maluma Shares Steamy Nude Pics While Relaxing in Miami — See the Photos!

Maluma is getting wet and wild in Miami!

The Colombian singer shared some NSFW photos of himself in a pool while on vacation.

"Casi no encuentro fotógrafa 😈," the 29-year-old musician captioned the post in Spanish, which roughly translates to: "I almost didn't find a photographer."

In the sexy snaps, Maluma shows off his tatted torso while a hand covers his lower half.

MALUMA/Instagram

He further teased about the revealing shots on his Instagram Story, with two devil emojis and a camera sticker hiding his lower half in the cover photo.

The singer and actor has plenty of reasons to rest and relax, as he recently joined Spotify's Billions Club, which is for songs that have been streamed 1 billion times. Maluma achieved this feat with his track "Hawái."

MALUMA/Instagram

In a joint video with Spotify shared on Instagram Thursday, Maluma walks up and opens the box with the plaque commemorating a billion plays on the song.

"Welcome to the Billionaires club @Maluma! Cheers to 1 BILLION streams on Spotify 👏 Who's in for a #HAWÁI vacation?" read the caption.

Maluma speaks Spanish in the clip, with English captions reading, "This is dope, huh? Not everyone reaches 1 billion streams, to be honest. Today we celebrate!"

"Look! Look what it says there. 1 billion streams. 'Hawái,'" he continues while pointing to the silver Spotify logo.

"This goes out to the dreamers and to the haters that didn't believe in me," he says while pouring liquid from a bottle onto the logo. "I celebrate this in your name."

"This is going to taste delicious. Cheers! 1 billion streams, and it's only just beginning. Don Juan era is coming," he adds before taking a sip from the plaque.

He also tweeted a photo of himself licking the silver logo that day to celebrate.

"CLUB DEL BILLÓN ...!!!! Ahora sí, vamos a #HAWAI de vacaciones! Thank u," he wrote, which roughly translates to: "BILLIONS CLUB ...!!! Now let's go vacation in #HAWAI."