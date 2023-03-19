Maluma Shares Steamy Nude Pics While Relaxing in Miami — See the Photos!

The Colombian singer is getting wet and wild while vacationing in Miami

By
Published on March 19, 2023 03:36 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp8exHlOS8S/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=146e71e6-e7da-4e73-a9db-9c5e1c452e6d. MALUMA/Instagram
Photo: MALUMA/Instagram

Maluma is getting wet and wild in Miami!

The Colombian singer shared some NSFW photos of himself in a pool while on vacation.

"Casi no encuentro fotógrafa 😈," the 29-year-old musician captioned the post in Spanish, which roughly translates to: "I almost didn't find a photographer."

In the sexy snaps, Maluma shows off his tatted torso while a hand covers his lower half.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp8exHlOS8S/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=146e71e6-e7da-4e73-a9db-9c5e1c452e6d. MALUMA/Instagram
MALUMA/Instagram

He further teased about the revealing shots on his Instagram Story, with two devil emojis and a camera sticker hiding his lower half in the cover photo.

The singer and actor has plenty of reasons to rest and relax, as he recently joined Spotify's Billions Club, which is for songs that have been streamed 1 billion times. Maluma achieved this feat with his track "Hawái."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp8exHlOS8S/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=146e71e6-e7da-4e73-a9db-9c5e1c452e6d. MALUMA/Instagram
MALUMA/Instagram

In a joint video with Spotify shared on Instagram Thursday, Maluma walks up and opens the box with the plaque commemorating a billion plays on the song.

"Welcome to the Billionaires club @Maluma! Cheers to 1 BILLION streams on Spotify 👏 Who's in for a #HAWÁI vacation?" read the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Maluma Reflects on His Rapid Rise to Global Superstardom: 'I Feel Like I'm Just Starting'

Maluma speaks Spanish in the clip, with English captions reading, "This is dope, huh? Not everyone reaches 1 billion streams, to be honest. Today we celebrate!"

"Look! Look what it says there. 1 billion streams. 'Hawái,'" he continues while pointing to the silver Spotify logo.

"This goes out to the dreamers and to the haters that didn't believe in me," he says while pouring liquid from a bottle onto the logo. "I celebrate this in your name."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This is going to taste delicious. Cheers! 1 billion streams, and it's only just beginning. Don Juan era is coming," he adds before taking a sip from the plaque.

He also tweeted a photo of himself licking the silver logo that day to celebrate.

"CLUB DEL BILLÓN ...!!!! Ahora sí, vamos a #HAWAI de vacaciones! Thank u," he wrote, which roughly translates to: "BILLIONS CLUB ...!!! Now let's go vacation in #HAWAI."

Related Articles
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 19: Robbie Williams performs on stage during the "Wetten, dass...?" Live Show on November 19, 2022 in Friedrichshafen, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Robbie Williams Randomly Picks Fan From Audience He Chose 20 Years Ago: 'Nice to See You Again'
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Kicks Off Eras Tour with Career-Spanning 44-Song Setlist
Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Addresses Romance Rumors with Sabrina Carpenter: 'We Are Not Dating'
Macklemore Describes His Addiction "Like An Allergy" And How Recovery Was the Choice Between 'Life and Death'
Macklemore Describes Addiction as 'Like an Allergy' and Says Recovery Was a Choice Between 'Life and Death'
Megan O'Brien
Beauty App Founder Fights South Carolina's Sexist Law Prohibiting Salon Stylists from Freelance Work
Tori Kelly Says She Feels the 'Hunger' of a 'New Artist Again' with Y2K-Inspired Single 'missin u'
Tori Kelly Says She Feels the 'Hunger' of a 'New Artist Again' with Y2K-Inspired Single 'missin u'
Man Finds ‘Big Ugly Diamond’
Man Unearths 'Big, Ugly' 3.29-Carat Diamond at Ark. Park — the Latest of Over 400 Finds: 'Amazing Discovery'
bono, abba
Bono Reveals His Secret Love of ABBA as He Performs Cover of 'S.O.S.' with The Edge — Watch
Scott Swift, singer Taylor Swift and Andrea Swift attend the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards; Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Photo of Backstage Pass She Made for Her Dad Ahead of Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Shares Look at Backstage Pass She Made Her Dad Ahead of Eras Tour — See the Photo!
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Will Make Directorial Debut with New Hulu Documentary 'Child Stars'
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Will Drop 4 Previously Unreleased Songs at Midnight in Celebration of Eras Tour
Rick Ross performs during Rolling Loud scholarship ceremony
Rick Ross Awards Students at His Former High School with Nearly $10,000 in Scholarships
Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Assaulted Outside Fla. Hotel
Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Suffers Head Injury in Attack Outside Florida Hotel
White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre arrives for a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on May 26, 2021
White House Press Secretary Admits She's Not a One Direction Fan: 'I Don't Know Who They Are'
G Flip Unveils Song Written About Partner Chrishell Stause
G Flip Unveils New Song Written About Chrishell Stause on Their First Anniversary: 'Sweetest Angel'
Owen O'Neil rollout
Hero Recycles Medical Equipment for Families in Need in His Fla. Community: 'It's All About the Giving'