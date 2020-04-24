Watch Maluma Transform into an Elderly Man in Touching Video for New Ballad 'ADMV'

Maluma is slowing it down!

On Friday, the Colombian heartthrob dropped the stripped-down, acoustic ballad “ADMV” — an abbreviation for “Amor de Mi Vida,” which translates to “Love of My Life.”

“We’re going through difficult moments but I hope that with this song, you can feel closer to those who are far away,” the 26-year-old wrote about the guitar-backed love song on Instagram.

“This song is very special for me, this is something that comes from the heart, it has made me realize the reason I started my career and it makes me think about what will happen in the future,” he added in a press release.

Maluma, who plays an elderly man in the song’s music video, shaved his beard on Instagram Live a few weeks ago and went through a complete makeover for it.

Image zoom Maluma Frazer Harrison/Getty

“When our memory fails and only the photographs remain, may I forget everything except that you are mine,” he sings in Spanish. “When the years weigh on us and our legs can no longer walk, our eyes close and our skin doesn’t stretch anymore, when the only thing that matters is what we did in life, and even if none of this happens, you are the love of my life.”

Maluma’s new song serves as a stark contrast to the lively “Qué Chimba” and EDM-filled Steve Aoki collab “Maldad,” which he released earlier this year.

Last weekend, the singer joined Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and others during the One World: Together at Home TV special by performing an acoustic version of his song “Carnaval” from his home in Medellin, Colombia.

“ADMV” is out now.