Maluma, Quincy Brown and Dascha Polanco Video Call Fans in Honor of World Autism Awareness Day

Image zoom Getty Images (3)

Even while practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, stars like Maluma, Quincy Brown and Dascha Polanco are finding creative ways to bring joy to their fans.

In celebration of World Autism Awareness Day Thursday, Maluma, 26, Brown, 28, and Polanco, 37, teamed up with nonprofit Best Buddies to Instagram Live with some of their fans who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. Best Buddies, founded by Anthony K. Shriver whose mom founded the Special Olympics, serves to create inclusive opportunities for individuals with mental disabilities including autism.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Man, I love you,” one fan told Polanco during their chat. “I love you, Lauren. It was so nice to meet you,” the Orange Is the New Black star said.

Some fans shared their artwork, sang and even danced while connecting with their celebrity best buddies.

Image zoom Dascha Polanco and baby Courtesy Dynamic Theories

RELATED: Single N.J. Mom Known as ‘Black Fairy Godmother’ Helps Women in Crisis Through Instagram

Producer Poo Bear, 41, also joined in on the heartfelt fun.

“And I am here on live,” Brown said before he and his twin sisters D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, 13, performed an adorable dance together with his buddy.

RELATED VIDEO: Kodi Lee, Singing Phenom Who Is Blind and Has Autism, 22, Wins America’s Got Talent Season 14

“Yay, that was really cool!” she said smiling with two thumbs up.

“I’m so excited to be here with you,” Maluma told his fans. Best Buddies participant Sergio even invited the star to attend his wedding in Colombia as the two spoke in their native Spanish.

Image zoom Quincy, Jessie and D’Lila Combs and fan Courtesy Dynamic Theories

Image zoom Poo Bear and fan Courtesy Dynamic Theories

Meanwhile on Poo Bear’s call, one buddy sang a sweet song to express his gratitude. “That’s nice, did you write that?” the producer asked before the young man explained that it was actually a church song he had learned.

In an additional Instagram Live video, Polanco blew kisses as she spoke with a cute baby. “Oh my God, I’m gonna cry,” the actress said before getting emotional. “I can’t do this you guys, this is too much,” Polanco said.

Image zoom Maluma and fan Courtesy Dynamic Theories

RELATED: Vans Releases Sensory Friendly Sneakers for Kids Ahead of Autism Awareness Month

“You guys take the time to donate to or donate your time to bestbuddies.org,” she said. “I’m trying not to cry. I’m so excited and I’m looking forward to all of you guys.”

To help emphasize the importance of practicing isolation and social distancing as the coronavirus pandemic continues, Best Buddies created a hoodie available for $25 that reads “PLEASE STAY HOME” along the backside.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.