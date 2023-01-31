Watch Maluma Nearly Propose to Girlfriend Susana Gomez During Birthday Celebration

Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira and David Beckham were also present at the dinner celebration

By
Published on January 31, 2023 07:55 PM
Maluma and girlfriend Susana Gomez attend a Contraluz Mezcal party in West Hollywood.
Maluma and Susana Gomez. Photo: ALEXJR/BACKGRID

Maluma spent his 29th birthday in great company.

Over the weekend, Maluma celebrated his birthday with celebrity friends and girlfriend Susana Gomez. In a video shared to David Grutman's Instagram, which was re-shared by a Maluma fan account, the Colombian singer playfully made his birthday wish to get married.

Surrounded by friends like Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira and David Beckham at a dinner table as they sang "Happy Birthday," the singer took a second before making a wish and exclaiming, "the ring! the ring!"

Anthony, 54, who was sitting across the table, then handed him a ring and signaled to Gomez, who covered her face when the camera turned to her.

Everyone then laughed it off as he gave Gomez a kiss and blew out the candles.

Per Spanish outlet Hola!, the "Borro Cassette" singer and Gomez were in Miami, Florida, for Anthony's star-studded wedding to Ferreira, 23. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony's brother, Bigram Zayas, served as witnesses.

Meanwhile, Maluma has been linked to Gomez, a Colombian architect and interior designer, since August 2020. At the time, the couple was spotted out and about in Miami with his dog, according to Hola!.

Then, in August 2021, the singer posted a blurry picture on Instagram where he's embracing a mystery woman by a Christmas tree and captioned the photo, "Thank you santa." At the time, fans speculated the woman was Gomez.

Since then, neither of them has explicitly confirmed their relationship, though Maluma did step down from the stage during his 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards performance of "Junio" in September to give Gomez a big smooch.

RELATED VIDEO: Maluma Reflects on His Rapid Rise to Global Superstardom: 'I Feel Like I'm Just Starting'

Maluma's latest album release was The Love & Sex Tape, which served as a tribute to the "essence" that led him to stardom in the first place.

"More than a decade into my career, I was missing that essence that inspired me from the beginning and I felt a need to connect with the streets as well as fans who love the urban rhythm that has defined me from the start; that's why I decided to make this album," Maluma said in a press release at the time.

On Dec. 31, he shared a video that paid tribute to "Papi Juancho," a moniker he embraced and named his 2020 album after. Writing it's time to say goodbye to Papi Juancho "forever," he also introduced a new persona named "Don Juan." The move led fans to believe a new album is on the way.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Nadia Ferreira and Co-Founder Maestro Cares Marc Anthony attend the 9th Annual Maestro Cares Foundation Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira During Star-Studded Miami Wedding Celebration: Report
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoDGlAnoiBn/ — Victoria Beckham Dress Daughter Harper, 11, to Attend Her Fashion Show: 'My Number One Muse'
Victoria Beckham Designs Ombré Ballgown for Daughter Harper, 11: 'My No. 1 Muse'
CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attend the 2022 Maestro Cares Foundation's Celebrity Golf Tournament at Biltmore Hotel Miami-Coral Gables on April 05, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Who Is Nadia Ferreira? All About Marc Anthony's Wife
maluma, adam levine, rudeboyz
The Rudeboyz Tap Adam Levine and Maluma for Debut Single 'Ojalá'
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez's Dating History: From Justin Bieber to The Weeknd
Natalie Portman and her family performs the coin toss before a game between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC at Titan Stadium on March 19, 2022 in Fullerton, California
Celebrities Who Own Sports Teams
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attend the 2022 Maestro Cares Foundation's Celebrity Golf Tournament at Biltmore Hotel Miami-Coral Gables on April 05, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida.
Marc Anthony Is Engaged to Former Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcOJ2mRlg4Y Maluma, Chencho Corleone - Nos Comemos Vivos (Official Video)
Maluma Drops Sensual Album 'The Love & Sex Tape' — Which He Says Represents His 'Duality'
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artists Selena Gomez (L) and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Friendship Timeline
David Foster (L) and Katharine McPhee attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
David Foster and Katharine McPhee's Relationship Timeline
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Pictures Prove They're Suckers For Each Other
CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attend the 2022 Maestro Cares Foundation's Celebrity Golf Tournament at Biltmore Hotel Miami-Coral Gables on April 05, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Nadia Ferreira Shows Off Engagement Ring & Marc Anthony's Tattoo Cover-Up of Jennifer Lopez's Name
Daryl Sabara and singer Meghan Trainor arrive at the premiere of STX Films' 'I Feel Pretty' at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline
Elton John and David Furnish attend the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Elton John and David Furnish's Relationship Timeline