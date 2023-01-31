Watch Maluma Nearly Propose to Girlfriend Susana Gomez During Birthday Celebration

Maluma spent his 29th birthday in great company.

Over the weekend, Maluma celebrated his birthday with celebrity friends and girlfriend Susana Gomez. In a video shared to David Grutman's Instagram, which was re-shared by a Maluma fan account, the Colombian singer playfully made his birthday wish to get married.

Surrounded by friends like Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira and David Beckham at a dinner table as they sang "Happy Birthday," the singer took a second before making a wish and exclaiming, "the ring! the ring!"

Anthony, 54, who was sitting across the table, then handed him a ring and signaled to Gomez, who covered her face when the camera turned to her.

Everyone then laughed it off as he gave Gomez a kiss and blew out the candles.

Per Spanish outlet Hola!, the "Borro Cassette" singer and Gomez were in Miami, Florida, for Anthony's star-studded wedding to Ferreira, 23. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony's brother, Bigram Zayas, served as witnesses.

Meanwhile, Maluma has been linked to Gomez, a Colombian architect and interior designer, since August 2020. At the time, the couple was spotted out and about in Miami with his dog, according to Hola!.

Then, in August 2021, the singer posted a blurry picture on Instagram where he's embracing a mystery woman by a Christmas tree and captioned the photo, "Thank you santa." At the time, fans speculated the woman was Gomez.

Since then, neither of them has explicitly confirmed their relationship, though Maluma did step down from the stage during his 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards performance of "Junio" in September to give Gomez a big smooch.

Maluma's latest album release was The Love & Sex Tape, which served as a tribute to the "essence" that led him to stardom in the first place.

"More than a decade into my career, I was missing that essence that inspired me from the beginning and I felt a need to connect with the streets as well as fans who love the urban rhythm that has defined me from the start; that's why I decided to make this album," Maluma said in a press release at the time.

On Dec. 31, he shared a video that paid tribute to "Papi Juancho," a moniker he embraced and named his 2020 album after. Writing it's time to say goodbye to Papi Juancho "forever," he also introduced a new persona named "Don Juan." The move led fans to believe a new album is on the way.