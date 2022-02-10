Maluma: Get to Know the Sexy Colombian Superstar with These Hot Pics
The Colombian-born singer makes his U.S. feature film debut in the new rom-com Marry Me
Long known for his sexy, soulful music both in the U.S. and his home country of Colombia, Maluma is making the jump to the big screen this month as Jennifer Lopez's cheating fiancé in Marry Me (out Feb. 11). If you haven't spent enough time studying up on the superstar ahead of the film's release, get to know him a bit here. Your eyes will not be mad.
Maluma hit the red carpet with his costar at the film's Feb. 8 premiere in Los Angeles.
And filmed the movie with her in a similar setup in N.Y.C. in 2019.
The pair were actually planting seeds of their partnership for a while, like when he joined her on stage at New York City's Madison Square Garden in 2019.
The stars had everyone seeing red during their sultry American Music Awards performance in 2020.
On his own, he's literally fire.
But is always down for some sexy collabs, like this duet with Madonna at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Before the pandemic, Maluma was busy on his Papi Juancho tour, which picks back up in Europe next month.
PEOPLE even picked his album Papi Juancho as one of the best of 2020.
When he's not making music, he's become somewhat of a fashion darling, starring in campaigns for Calvin Klein and Versace and launching a sunglasses collaboration with Quay.
He even made it to the Met Gala in 2021.
Speaking to ELLE in early 2021, Maluma talked about why he keeps his circle of friends tight.
"I prefer staying safe with my friends, where I always feel comfortable. When I didn't have any money, they were there for me, inviting me to their house for lunch. They're the ones who were laughing at me, and now they are enjoying my success," he said. "That's life — just being grateful for everything that has happened."
And in a chat with Madonna, he credited the singer for helping him gain confidence on stage.
"I'm still young and I'm still learning a bunch of things in this industry and my career, but it was an important thing to just be more confident in myself," he said. "Since I met you, that's something I always do, and I really appreciate that."
He's charitable, too: late last year, he cut the ribbon on the new center for his charity El Arte de los Sueños in Colombia.
"I'm blessed, I'm healthy, I'm happy. That's the most important thing," he told PEOPLE in 2021.
"I feel like I'm just starting. I have so many dreams — and I'm going to keep dreaming," he told PEOPLE in a September 2020 feature. "I know that I can achieve so many things, so I'm going there. It's just the beginning."
"I hate when someone says, 'Oh, you're handsome,' " he added to PEOPLE. "People think I'm going to be like, 'Holy s---, I know.' It's totally the opposite. I'm shy!"
But seriously, here he is in a tux.
And post-COVID vaccine.
But at his core, he's all about his roots — and his family. Even his stage name connects to them, taking the first syllables of his mom Marlli, dad Luis and sister Manuela's first names. (He was born Juan Luis Londoño Arias.)
Catch Maluma in Marry Me, in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Feb. 11.