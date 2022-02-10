Maluma: Get to Know the Sexy Colombian Superstar with These Hot Pics

The Colombian-born singer makes his U.S. feature film debut in the new rom-com Marry Me

By Kate Hogan February 10, 2022 02:35 PM

1 of 20

Credit: Rich Fury/WireImage

Long known for his sexy, soulful music both in the U.S. and his home country of Colombia, Maluma is making the jump to the big screen this month as Jennifer Lopez's cheating fiancé in Marry Me (out Feb. 11). If you haven't spent enough time studying up on the superstar ahead of the film's release, get to know him a bit here. Your eyes will not be mad. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Maluma hit the red carpet with his costar at the film's Feb. 8 premiere in Los Angeles. 

3 of 20

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

And filmed the movie with her in a similar setup in N.Y.C. in 2019.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 20

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The pair were actually planting seeds of their partnership for a while, like when he joined her on stage at New York City's Madison Square Garden in 2019.

Advertisement

5 of 20

Credit: Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty

The stars had everyone seeing red during their sultry American Music Awards performance in 2020. 

6 of 20

Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On his own, he's literally fire.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 20

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

But is always down for some sexy collabs, like this duet with Madonna at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 20

Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

Before the pandemic, Maluma was busy on his Papi Juancho tour, which picks back up in Europe next month. 

Advertisement

9 of 20

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

PEOPLE even picked his album Papi Juancho as one of the best of 2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 20

Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

When he's not making music, he's become somewhat of a fashion darling, starring in campaigns for Calvin Klein and Versace and launching a sunglasses collaboration with Quay.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 20

Credit: Getty

He even made it to the Met Gala in 2021. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 20

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Speaking to ELLE in early 2021, Maluma talked about why he keeps his circle of friends tight. 

"I prefer staying safe with my friends, where I always feel comfortable. When I didn't have any money, they were there for me, inviting me to their house for lunch. They're the ones who were laughing at me, and now they are enjoying my success," he said. "That's life — just being grateful for everything that has happened."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 20

Credit: Kevin Winter/WireImage

And in a chat with Madonna, he credited the singer for helping him gain confidence on stage. 

"I'm still young and I'm still learning a bunch of things in this industry and my career, but it was an important thing to just be more confident in myself," he said. "Since I met you, that's something I always do, and I really appreciate that."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 20

Credit: Cesar Pimienta - Tes

He's charitable, too: late last year, he cut the ribbon on the new center for his charity El Arte de los Sueños in Colombia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 20

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"I'm blessed, I'm healthy, I'm happy. That's the most important thing," he told PEOPLE in 2021. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 20

Credit: Ryanner Alba - Phraa

"I feel like I'm just starting. I have so many dreams — and I'm going to keep dreaming," he told PEOPLE in a September 2020 feature. "I know that I can achieve so many things, so I'm going there. It's just the beginning."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 20

Credit: getty

"I hate when someone says, 'Oh, you're handsome,' " he added to PEOPLE. "People think I'm going to be like, 'Holy s---, I know.' It's totally the opposite. I'm shy!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 20

Credit: (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS)

But seriously, here he is in a tux. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 20

Credit: INSTAGRAM

And post-COVID vaccine. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 20

Credit: Kravitz/FilmMagic

But at his core, he's all about his roots — and his family. Even his stage name connects to them, taking the first syllables of his mom Marlli, dad Luis and sister Manuela's first names. (He was born Juan Luis Londoño Arias.)

Catch Maluma in Marry Me, in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Feb. 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan