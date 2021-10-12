Maluma Explains How Working with Madonna Changed His 'Vision': I'm 'More Confident'

Maluma may be a multi-platinum, Grammy-winning artist, but he wasn't always the most confident — that is, until he befriended Madonna.

The "Sobrio" singer, 27, revealed the impact Madonna, 63, has had on him, both personally and professionally, in a Musicians on Musicians chat for Rolling Stone, noting that the star "changed [his] vision in many ways."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm still young and I'm still learning a bunch of things in this industry and my career, but it was an important thing to just be more confident in myself," he told Madonna. "Since I met you, that's something I always do, and I really appreciate that. Cheers."

The pair first met at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, and collaborated on the single "Medellín" off Madonna's 2019 album Madame X. Since then, the "Like a Prayer" singer has instilled in Maluma (real name: Juan Luis Londoño Arias) a few other pointers.

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna Takes Her 6 Kids to Dad Silvio's Vineyard to Celebrate His 90th Birthday: 'It Was So Special'

"I hope that after you worked with me, you started paying more attention to lighting and costumes and things like," she said, to which Maluma confirmed that he had, in fact, started paying more attention.

Elsewhere in their chat, Madonna — whose documentary Madame X was released last week — revealed that she's hard at work writing a script for an upcoming movie about her life, something she said has been an incredibly taxing process.

"Writing my script is the most draining, challenging experience I've ever had. It's kind of like psychotherapy in a way, because I have to remember every detail from my childhood till now," she said. "I realize I forgot a lot of things, and reliving, digging deep, trying to recall emotions that I felt in certain moments, both joyful and traumatic experiences… I realize I've lived a crazy life."

She continued: "But I would find myself at night, lying there in bed, thinking, 'My God, did that really happen to me? Did I really know that person?'"

Maluma, meanwhile, teased a new era of music for fans, one that would incorporate a sound different to that of his last EP, the Jamaica-inspired #7DJ (7 Días En Jamaica).