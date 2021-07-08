Watch Maluma Drunkenly Sing to Scott Disick and Saweetie in Music Video for 'Sobrio'

Earlier this week, Disick and Maluma teased the music video by having a fake Twitter fight. "Wtf with this guy," tweeted Scott

Too many drinks, Maluma?

On Wednesday, Maluma, 27, released the music video for his newest song "Sobrio," the lead single of his upcoming seventh studio album. The music video follows Maluma as he hits the stage — after having a few too many drinks! — in front of a star-studded crowd.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, Scott Disick, wearing a haircut very similar to the "Hawái" star, arrives at the concert with Maluma's former love as they both watch with concern (and disgust) as the Colombian singer stumbles on stage and begins to drunkenly walk into the crowd.

"Ya que sobrio no me da / Por eso te estoy llamando / tengo la necesidad de saber como te va y si aún me sigue amando," he sings. (In English: "If I'm sober, I just can't. That's why I'm calling you. I need to know how you are and if you still love me.")

Maluma, Scott Disick Credit: Phraa

Maluma, Saweetie Credit: Phraa

First, he sings on the table of Quincy Brown, before walking over to Disick, 38, and his old love interest (who's now with Disick) as he sings a song verse right at his ex's face. Completely drunk, he walks over to Saweetie's table and steals her cigar before he disappears from the concert and is spotted walking on a bridge, nearly passing out on the concrete.

The video ends with his ex saving him from being run over before they join for a hug and she drives him away.

Disick and Maluma teased the collab earlier this week with a fake Twitter fight.

"Wtf with this guy @maluma 🧐," wrote Disick.

"What's up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?" responded Maluma, referencing the love triangle in the song's music video.

Maluma Credit: Phraa

"Sobrio" serves as the first official follow-up to his album #7DJ, which he released in January.

Back in April, Maluma spoke to PEOPLE about some of the lessons he had learned during the pandemic.

"Simple things are the best things ever," he said then. "Sometimes you feel like if you don't collect material things, you don't have anything, and for me it was totally the opposite."

"The most important message that the pandemic left in my life is to just live with the simple things," he added, before being interrupted by his Doberman pup. "That's my best friend. He's always there for me."