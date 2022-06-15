The reggaeton star also released the music video to his collaboration with Chencho Corleone titled "Nos Comemos Vivos"

Maluma Drops Sensual Album The Love & Sex Tape — Which He Says Represents His 'Duality'

Maluma is connecting with his roots and gearing fans up for a sensual summer.

On Friday, the Colombian star released his latest album The Love & Sex Tape, which serves as a tribute to the "essence" that led him to stardom in the first place.

"More than a decade into my career, I was missing that essence that inspired me from the beginning and I felt a need to connect with the streets as well as fans who love the urban rhythm that has defined me from the start; that's why I decided to make this album," Maluma, 28, said in a press release.

"The Love & Sex Tape represents my duality and a 2022 version of my original sound," he added.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcOJ2mRlg4Y Maluma, Chencho Corleone - Nos Comemos Vivos (Official Video) Maluma | Credit: Maluma/YouTube

The eight-track album encapsulates every emotion felt in a relationship: love, heartbreak, lust, passion and adrenaline with urban and street-styled beats to back it up.

The album also features three previously released tracks including "Cositas de la USA," "Mojando Asiento" and "Nos Comemos Vivos," which he released the music video for in tandem with the album's release.

The music video takes a futuristic, Matrix-like approach as Maluma and his collaborator Chencho Corleone step into an augmented reality through a headset.

Once they're in, they step into a city filled with neon lights before Maluma is faced with a hologram of an attractive woman. Featured in the video is his adorable pup Buda — who also serves as the cover model for the album, wearing a futuristic suit and holding a pair of pink panties in his mouth.

The album follows Maluma's 2021 album #7DJ (7 Días en Jamaica), and his hit 2020 album Papi Juancho. To mark its release, Maluma shared a hilarious celebratory dance video on Instagram with his fans.

Last month, Maluma performed his highly anticipated Medallo en el Mapa homecoming concert in Medellín, Colombia where he delivered an energetic performance with a number of special guests — one being his pal Madonna.

During the steamy performance, Madonna joined his backup dancers for a series of dance numbers where she grinded on Maluma — and even gave him a brief, crowd-pleasing lap dance.

Meanwhile, later this month, the "Sobrio" singer is set to launch his brand-new three-night and day event called Maluma Land in Las Vegas.

The event will be held at Resort World in Las Vegas and is expected to be jam-packed with Latin Music performances and special events. Maluma will of course be performing — but joining his lineup are Becky G, DJ Snake, Zion & Lennox, Blessd and more.

"Maluma Land is an experience for my fans of what I love — turned into a destination with music," he told PEOPLE exclusively in April.