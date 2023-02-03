Maluma's Dating History: From Anitta to Susana Gomez

Maluma knows how to steal a "corazón!"

The Colombian singer is known for songs about love and heartbreak. In fact, his 2020 single "ADMV," an abbreviation for Amor De Mi Vida (Love of My Life), off the album Papi Juancho, highlights the relationship he ultimately strives for.

"That song I wrote because I want that in my life," he told PEOPLE of the single, which tells the story of a couple growing old together. "That's a song that I could say, 'Yeah, I want to get old and have a family.' … That's one of my biggest dreams — getting old with someone next to me and giving my life to someone."

Mostly, the "Tukoh Taka" singer keeps his dating life private. In the past, he was rumored to have dated model Winnie Harlow and singer Anitta, and he was in a two-year relationship with Natalia Barulich, whom he met in 2017 on the set of his music video for "Felices Los 4."

Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, has been dating Susana Gomez since August 2020. Though the "Cuatro Babys" crooner publicly gave Gomez a kiss during his 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards performance, he still hasn't explicitly confirmed his current relationship with the Colombian architect and interior designer.

Romance is very much on Maluma's mind whether he directly speaks about his relationships or not — take his latest music (and his past tracks, for that matter!). In June 2022, Maluma dropped his latest EP, The Love & Sex Tape, representing "my duality and a 2022 version of my original sound." The eight-track album highlights emotions felt in a relationship: love, heartbreak, lust, passion and adrenaline.

Here's a look back at Maluma's dating history.

Anitta

Mauricio Santana/Getty

There has been plenty of speculation about Maluma and singer Anitta. Maluma was featured on Anitta's 2016 single "Sim ou Não" and the pair kissed on stage during a 2017 concert in Brazil. In 2022, they released a single and steamy accompanying music video called "El Que Espera." Anitta said the latter told "a bit of our story" amongst the fervent rumors that fly between their fans.

"Malunitta forever and ever. It's been a while since I had worked with my parcera. This song is super fire," Maluma said on his Instagram stories, per Rolling Stone. "I'm so sure you'll love this one."

According to Anitta, whose real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, the pair hooked up well before the music video was released, though the two have never given a timeline of their fling. In 2020, when Brazilian comedian Mauricio Meirelles asked her in an interview how Maluma was in bed, her quick answer translated to "very good."

During a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April 2022, the "Envolver" singer spoke of hooking up with Maluma after sliding into his DMs. When asked about DMing J Balvin, Anitta told Cohen that she did message the "Mi Gente" singer, but strictly for work and "not to hook up with him."

"That, I did with Maluma," she said laughing. When Cohen asked her to confirm she had hooked up with Maluma, she replied, "Oh, yeah, well obviously."

Natalia Barulich

James Devaney/Getty

Maluma met Natalia Barulich on the set of his 2017 video for "Felices Los 4." The Cuban-Croatian model, who was a Guess girl and also appeared in Cuban-American singer Jencarlos Canela's music video "Baby," starred as Maluma's love interest in the video. A source close to the couple said their friendship slowly grew into a relationship, and they had been inseparable for months.

After being spotted by paparazzi vacationing and cuddling in Portofino, Italy, Maluma confirmed the relationship while speaking to Univision's Despierta America in January 2018. "I'm dating her. She is a very special girl, very pretty. We love each other very much. We are starting a relationship. I've always said that my private life is private but like the saying goes: 'You can't cover the sun with one finger,' " he said, confirming the romance on camera. He added that it was a good thing for his fans to see he had "the right to fall in love."

Maluma also discussed his ladylove and their Italian romantic getaway in an interview with Telemundo's Al Rojo Vivo that same month, saying, "I think a good trip has to have two things: a good destination and good company. Natalia and I have a great time together, we have fun, we love and support each other."

When Maluma celebrated his birthday on Jan. 28, Barulich shared a sweet message to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday to Juan Luis, the most gorgeous, talented, humble and beautiful man, with an even more beautiful soul." In April, she posted a boomerang of the two kissing, captioning it, "My everything." On rare occasions after that, the pair posted on social media, and they were seen out on dates and traveling.

Though they got matching infinity sign tattoos in February 2018 and even shared a dog named Julieta, the couple called it quits in October 2019. Barulich went on to date Brazilian soccer star Neymar until 2021.

In June 2020, Barulich opened up about the pair's time together on Danny Morel's podcast Evolve, saying the relationship had been "toxic." "It means that I was giving 1000% and I was only receiving 20%, I would say that some days I got more and that was what made me stay," she said, adding, "It was warm, it was cold, I felt I was living for my partner."

In September 2020, despite fan speculation, Maluma told PEOPLE that his song "Hawái" was not specifically about Barulich and that he was caught off guard when fans took to social media to draw similarities between the song and his ex.

"I think that everybody has these kinds of relationships or this kind of way to end a relationship," he said. "I didn't have an exact situation on my mind when I wrote the song." Addressing the theorists specifically, he added, "If they want to think that that's why I did it, it's fine. But no, I didn't think about it."

There seem to be no hard feelings between Maluma's exes — Barulich is friends with Anitta and appeared in the latter's music video for "Loco."

"We are not the type of women, Natalia also, that fight over these kinds of things," Anitta told PEOPLE En Español in 2021. "I met her because of Maluma and now we're friends. I don't fight over a man. There are millions of men in the world. Why fight over one when there are millions?"

Winnie Harlow

Theo Wargo/Getty

Though they never made an official confirmation, Maluma and Canadian model Winnie Harlow sparked romance rumors in 2019. After his breakup with Barulich, Maluma was living in New York City, where he was spotted on an October dinner date with Harlow.

The Colombian singer posted a photo with Harlow and her famous friends, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, in Miami. "Here in bad company," he captioned a photo of the group at the Dior men's fall 2020 runway show.

Maluma also exchanged flirty messages with Harlow on social media. He commented "mamacita" with a kissy face emoji on a photo of Harlow at his concert in October 2019, and she wrote "Oh, wow" in response to a shirtless photo he posted of himself six days later.

Little was reported on the pair after those October 2019 incidents. At one point, he was even linked to Harlow's friend Kim Kardashian, but Maluma said those rumors were never true — and he had no idea where they came from.

"We were together at the Dior show. I met her for the first time there. I was also there with Kourtney. People just started talking about it. I don't know why they started asking her that," Maluma told L'Officiel in 2021. "Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know? But no, we are good friends. We don't talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends and we always wish the best for each other."

Vivien Rubin

Vivien Rubin Instagram

Though they were reportedly just friends, Maluma was spotted kissing Russian model Vivien Rubin, who has also been in Guess campaigns, while on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, in January 2020.

The New York Post's Page Six shared photos of the pair at the Snow Lodge ski resort that showed the two kissing as Rubin sat in the "11:11" singer's lap.

Paparazzi later spotted them kissing in Athens, Greece, in March 2020, according to photos shared by the Daily Mail. In April 2020, however, he referred to himself as "single."

"Right now, I'm single, and I don't feel like I want to have a relationship right now in my life," Maluma told Access Hollywood. "I'm too focused in what's happening right now. I'm giving my energy to this song. I'm giving my energy to my career right now. I don't feel like I want to have a relationship right now, you know? But of course, I dream about it. I mean, I want to have a girlfriend. I wanna get married one day."

Susana Gomez

Angel Diaz Briñas/Europa Press/Getty

Maluma has been linked to Susana Gomez, a Colombian architect and interior designer who owns the company Ese + Ese, since August 2020, when the pair was spotted out and about in Miami with his dog, according to Hola!.

The singer posted a blurry picture on Instagram in August 2021 that shows him embracing a mystery woman by a Christmas tree. He captioned the photo, "Gracias Santa," and did not tag the woman, but fans at the time speculated that the person was Gomez.

In the months since, neither has explicitly confirmed their relationship, but in September 2022, Maluma stepped down from the stage to give Gomez a kiss during his performance of "Junio" at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

In January 2023, Maluma celebrated his 29th birthday in Miami with Gomez and a few celebrity friends, including Marc Anthony and David Beckham. After "Happy Birthday" was sung to him, Maluma appeared to nearly propose to Gomez, but the group laughed off the gesture before the singer gave Gomez a kiss and blew out his candles.