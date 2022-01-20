Maluma Drops Surprise New Single and Sensual Music Video to 'Cositas De La USA'

Maluma fans don't want to miss this one!

The Colombian native surprised his fans with a new single "Cositas De La USA" and an accompanying music on Thursday — and it represents the sound fans know and love from the star.

The single's name translates to "Little Things from the USA" and is refers to the gifts he brings back to his home country from his visits to the United States — though the music video is much steamier than the title would imply at first blush.

The irresistible music video, produced by The Rude Boys, follows Maluma, 27, as he pays visits multiple women in their respective rooms at the same hotel — and he surprises them with a bevy of beautifully wrapped gifts.

The song is backed by traditional reggaeton beats as he sings, "No soy malo pero por ti me puedo volver / tu eres el error que yo con gusto quiero cometer" ("I'm not bad but for you I can be / You are the mistake that I'll happily make").

Maluma Maluma | Credit: Kravitz/FilmMagic

The video was shot in Medellín, Colombia, and comes ahead of his Medallo en el Mapa concert set to take place in the city's Atanasio Girardot Stadium on April 30.

The video also features a series of colorful, fashion-forward looks worn by the "Sobrio" singer.

The star called this new honor a "dream come true."

"Fashion is one of my biggest passions outside of music and being part of Donatella's vision, and the Versace family, is an honor," he said in a statement. "Together, we have created memorable moments with custom performance and red carpet looks, magazine covers and the amazing Met Gala 2021 design. With this campaign, we are creating more memories as a fashion family together."

He added, "One of my greatest highlights for 2022 will be my dog Buda in his first campaign with me — a man's best friend joins fashion. This is to many more memories with my Versace family."

The star kicked off his Papi Juancho World Tour in September and performed in the U.S. throughout October. After a short break, he is set to resume his tour with Europe dates in February.

During his stop in Los Angeles, the "Cada Quien" singer reflected on the teachings of the past year and a half after connecting with his audience through an acoustic performance of his hit "ADMV."

"We've survived this pandemic. With what happened with COVID, we gained lots of learning in our lives and it's worth to sing these songs and give a hug to the people we love before they're no longer with us," Maluma said. "Give them a hug and a kiss."

Similarly, in April, the star told PEOPLE he learned about gratitude and patience during his time in lockdown.

"Simple things are the best things ever," he said at the time. "Sometimes you feel like if you don't collect material things, you don't have anything, and for me it was totally the opposite."