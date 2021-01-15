"2020 has been a very difficult year for all of us, but I feel like this was my best year so far, musically, artistically, and personally," says the singer

Maluma Becomes First Man to Be on the Cover of Elle: 'Let’s Keep Dreaming and Achieving'

Maluma is making history!

The reggaeton singer, 27, is the cover star of Elle's February 2021 issue, becoming the first man to ever achieve the honor — and he opened up about music, 2020 and his friendship with Jennifer Lopez.

"IT'S MALUMA BABY!!!!! Thank u @elleusa for making me the first male on the cover of the magazine, this means a lottttt to me!" he wrote on social media alongside the cover photo, which features the global superstar rocking green hair.

"Let's keep dreaming and achieving," he added.

Although the Colombian singer-songwriter's world tour was suspended last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Maluma's popularity has continued to skyrocket. (He even dropped a collab with The Weeknd last fall.)

"Of course 2020 has been a very difficult year for all of us, but I feel like this was my best year so far, musically, artistically, and personally," the artist told Elle. "I feel like I was reborn."

"I was talking the other day with my parents, and they were very happy because I've stayed a long time in Colombia, but they were also a little bit worried because they didn't know what was going to happen with my work," he continued, reflecting on the time he's spent at home amid the pandemic. "My job is being on tour, but for me this has been very positive, being here in Colombia. I feel very connected again with myself."

As for what's next for the "Hawái" singer, Maluma will star alongside J.Lo in their romantic comedy, Marry Me, which is currently set to release in May.

In the film, the singer plays Bastian, who starts out being engaged to Lopez's character, until she finds out that he's been unfaithful and strikes up a romance with a math teacher, played by Owen Wilson.

"Jennifer, she's not only a work partner—I would say she is my friend," Maluma said of his costar. "She is someone I admire, and she is someone I've followed since I was a little kid. So for me, being part of this movie was almost surreal."

"It was a big surprise when they called me, but I was ready for it," he added.

The singer also opened up about building connections with others, especially in the music industry.

"I don't really like having new friends," he said. "I try to make friends in the industry, but it is very hard. Sometimes I feel like they want to be my friends, but once I show them my back, they stab me."