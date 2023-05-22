Maluma Announces 'Ambitious' U.S. Arena Shows and Promises Fans An 'Exhilarating Experience'

Get ready to see Maluma in all of his glory.

On Monday, the Colombian star announced the United States leg of his Don Juan World Tour, which is set to kick off on Aug. 31 in Sacramento, Calif.

Throughout the 30-city tour, the "ADMV" singer, 29, will stop in major cities like Los Angeles, New York and Boston before wrapping on Nov. 4 in Miami.

"I am so excited to return to arenas around the U.S. this fall. I took a year off from touring to focus on perfecting what I feel is the best album of my career Don Juan," he said in a press release.

Maluma.

"I can't wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet," he added. "I've waited to give my fans a music and concert experience unlike any other and I expect the Don Juan U.S. Tour to be an exhilarating experience that they'll never forget!"

Maluma also announced the news on Instagram with a parody video of Hugh Hefner explaining who "Don Juan" (Maluma's alter ego) is.

Presale for the shows begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. EST and the general ticket sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. EST at www.cmnevents.com.

Maluma last toured the U.S. in 2022 for his Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour, which was in support of his 2020 album Papi Juancho. Since then, he has released #7DJ and The Love & Sex Tapes.

RELATED VIDEO: Maluma Reflects on His Rapid Rise to Global Superstardom: 'I Feel Like I'm Just Starting'

In December, he shared a video that paid tribute to "Papi Juancho," a moniker he embraced and named his 2020 album after. Writing it's time to say goodbye to Papi Juancho "forever," he also introduced a new persona named "Don Juan." The move led fans to believe a new album is on the way, though a release date is yet to be announced.

Earlier this month, the singer joined Spotify's Billions Club, which is for songs that have been streamed 1 billion times. Maluma achieved this feat with his track "Hawái."

See the Don Juan World Tour dates below:

Thursday, August 31st: Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Saturday, September 2nd: Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sunday, September 3rd: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Wednesday, September 6th: San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Saturday, September 9th: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Sunday, September 10th: Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Wednesday, September 13th: Las Vegas, NV - Grand Garden Arena

Friday, September 15th: Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

Saturday, September 16th: San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Thursday, September 21st: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Friday, September 22nd Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

Sunday, September 24th: El Paso, TX - UTEP (Don Haskins)

Friday, September 29th: Austin, TX - H-E-B Center

Saturday, September 30th Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sunday, October 1st Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Thursday, October 5th: Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Friday, October 6th: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Saturday, October 7th: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, October 8th: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Thursday, October 12th: Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Saturday, October 14th: Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Sunday, October 15th: Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

Thursday, October 19th: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Saturday, October 21st: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sunday, October 22nd: Atlanta, GA - StateFarm Arena

Thursday, October 26th New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Saturday, October 28th Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sunday, October 29th Fort Myers, FL - Hertz Arena

Friday, November 3rd Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Saturday, November 4th Miami, FL - Kaseya Center