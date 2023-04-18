Malcolm McDowell's Son Beckett Drops Out of 'American Idol': 'It Was My Choice'

Malcolm McDowell's son Beckett has quit American Idol after making the top 26.

On Monday night, host Ryan Seacrest announced that one of the contestants decided to "bow out" of the competition so judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry chose to callback Paige Anne. Later that night, Beckett addressed his departure on social media.

"To all of you wondering, yes I was on @americanidol and I made the top 26," the musician, 19, wrote on his Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of himself holding up a golden American Idol ticket.

"I'm not going to say why I didn't decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice," he continued. "I am forever grateful to my American Idol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness. Please go vote for my friends now as they continue on in the competition."

Beckett McDowell. Beckett McDowell Instagram Story

Paige Anne. Eric McCandless/ABC

Beckett is not the first contestant to drop out this year. Earlier this month, contestant Kaya Stewart, who is the daughter of Eurythmics co-found Dave Stewart, dropped out of the competition during duets week after she got "really sick."

"I always want to give my best, and I'm not giving my best here," the singer said. "And I don't think it's a fair representation of myself to do that — or for Fire (her duet partner) either. I don't think it's fair on her to not give one hundred percent when she's giving one hundred percent."

Contestant Sarah Beth Liebe also left the competition show to be with her three young children.

"This opportunity is really rad but this is actually gonna be my last performance 'cause my heart's at home," she told the judges during her final performance. "So I'm gonna get home to my babies, they kind of need me. So thank you, thanks."

During Monday's episode, Anne returned to the show after she was eliminated during final judgment the week prior. Ahead of her performance, she opened up about the pressure of getting a second chance — yet her performance of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" left the judges in awe.

"I just don't like being wrong," said Perry, 38. "You belong here."

Bryan, 46, added, "Every now and then you might just have a little luck in the music business. And when you get that luck then you have to show up and bring the goods. That's exactly what you did."

Meanwhile, Richie, 73, expressed his shock: "I mean, to make us feel like maybe we made a mistake. That was absolutely perfecto. You nailed it."

Find out who America voted to stay on Sunday's three-hour episode, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.